IND-W Vs SL-W 3rd ODI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Tips, Head To Head Record And Playing XI

The India women’s cricket team is up against the Sri Lanka women on Thursday, in a bid to clinch a 3-0 whitewash in the ongoing ODI series at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. The India women head into the game on the back of a thumping 10-wicket win in the 2nd ODI after openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma smashed unbeaten knocks and chased down a target of 174 runs. The hosts were earlier bowled out on the score of 173 runs in 50 overs, courtesy of Renuka Singh's 4/28 in 10 overs, and supported by Deepti Sharma and Meghna Singh’s two wickets each.

On the other hand, the visitors required only 25.4 overs to surpass the target. The India women earlier took a 1-0 lead in the ODI series, after winning the series opener by four wickets. Sri Lanka was bowled out on 171 runs in that game, while India chased down the target in 38 overs, with four wickets in hand. It is pertinent to mention that India swept the 3-match T20I series against the Lankans, which was played before the 50-over assignment.

IND-W vs SL-W 3rd ODI: Head-to-Head stats

The India women have played 31 ODI games against Sri Lanka women since 2000 and have returned with 28 wins overall. The last time Sri Lanka won a match against the Indian women was back in September 2018. India has a 4-1 win-loss record in the last five games against the Lankan women. The 3rd ODI is scheduled to start at 10:00 AM IST on Thursday.

India women vs Sri Lanka women 3rd ODI: Dream11 Predictions

Dream11 Team: Anushka Sanjeewani, Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana (c), Sabbhineni Meghna, Hasini Perera, Chamari Atapattu (vc), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Inoka Ranaweera, Poonam Yadav

Sri Lanka predicted playing XI: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hansima Karunaratne, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya

India predicted playing XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Poonam Yadav, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

IND-W vs SL-W 3rd ODI: Fantasy Tips

Shafali Verma has scored a total of 106 runs in two games in the ongoing series. She hit 71* runs off 71 balls in the 2nd ODI.

Smriti Mandhana has scored 98 runs in two games in the series so far, which also includes her unbeaten knock of 94* runs in the last game.

Nilakshi de Silva (75 runs) has scored the maximum runs for Sri Lanka in the series. She hit 43 runs in the 1st ODI and 32 in the 2nd.

Ama Kanchana remained unbeaten on 47* off 83 runs in the 2nd ODI, which was her first appearance in the series.

Renuka Singh has notched up seven wickets in two games in the series so far. She returned with 4/28 in the last game.

Deepti Sharma has contributed with five wickets for India so far in the series. She returned with 3/25 in the 1st ODI.

Sri Lanka’s Inoka Ranaweera is the highest wicket-taker for the hosts, as she has notched up four wickets so far.

(Image: @indiancricketteam/Instagram)