IND-W Vs SL-W Live Streaming: How To Watch India Vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI LIVE In India?

Having already sealed the ODI series after winning the first two matches, the India women’s cricket team will face Sri Lanka women’s team in the 3rd ODI match at the Pallekele International Stadium on Thursday. The India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI saw India winning the match by 4 wickets. For India Skipper Harmanpreet wwa the top scorer with 44 runs , while youngster Shafali Verma played a knock of 35 runs in 40 balls. Harleen Deol contributed with 34 runs in 40 balls, For Sri Lanka Inoka Ranaweera picked up the maximum of four wickets, while Oshadi Ranasinghe chipped in with two wickets, but failed to defend the target.

#TeamIndia all set to take on Sri Lanka in the final #SLvIND ODI 👍 pic.twitter.com/HNsQsGojTk — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) July 7, 2022

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side crushed Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in the 2nd ODI while chasing down a target of 174 runs set by the hosts. During the India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 2nd ODI, India openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana finally got their form back with both players smashing an unbeaten half-century. Verma stayed unbeaten on 71 runs, while Mandhana scored an unbeaten 94 runs from 83 deliveries. Comin got bowlers Renuka Singh picked 4 wickets in 2nd ODI, while Meghna Singh and Deepti Sharma picked up 2 wickets apiece. Here's the complete details about IND-W vs SL-W live streaming

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 3rd ODI: When will the match take place

The India vs Sri Lanka 3rd 0DI is set to played on Thursday, July 7 from 10:00 AM Onwards.

Where to catch IND-W vs SL-W live streaming

The IND-W vs SL-W live streaming of the 3rd ODI will be available on FanCode.

Where to watch the broadcast of IND-W vs SL-W 3rd ODI

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 3rd ODI will be telecasted on the DD Sports channel in India.

India vs Sri Lanka probable Playing XI

Sri Lanka probable playing XI

Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Madavi, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Ama Kanchana, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya

India probable playing XI

Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Meghna Singh