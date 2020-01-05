IND-Y Vs ZIM-Y Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

The third match of the South Africa Quadrangular Under-19 series 2020 will be played between India Under-19s and Zimbabwe Under-19s. The match is scheduled to be played at Kingsmead in Durban. Their youth ODI will be played on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at 1:00 PM IST.

IND-Y vs ZIM-Y Match preview

The ongoing South Africa Quadrangular Under-19 series 2020 involves Under-19 teams from South Africa, India, New Zealand and Zimbabwe. All four teams will face each other in a round-robin format. A total of 8 youth ODIs will be played across 7 days in different venues of South Africa.

IND-Y vs ZIM-Y Squad details

IND-Y vs ZIM-Y Dream11: IND-Y Squad

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyansh Saxena, Tilak Varma, Priyam Garg (c), Dhruv Jurel (w), Shashwat Rawat, Atharva Ankolekar, Ravi Bishnoi, Kartik Tyagi, Sushant Mishra, CTL Rakshan, Divyansh Joshi, Kumar Kushagra, Akash Singh, Shubhang Hegde, Vidyadhar Patil

IND-Y vs ZIM-Y Dream11: ZIM-Y Squad

Milton Shumba, Wesley Madhevere, Emmanuel Bawa, Dion Myers (c), Tadiwanashe Marumani, Taurayi Tugwete, Dane Schadendorf, Gareth Chirawu (w), Nkosilathi Nungu, Dylan Grant, Tadiwanashe Nyangani, Samuel Ruwisi, Ahomed Rameez Ebrahim, Privilege Chesa, Brandon James, Luke Oldknow

IND-Y vs ZIM-Y Dream11 team and prediction

Wicketkeeper – Dhruv Jurel

All-rounder – Wesley Madhevere, Tilak Varma

Batsmen – Priyam Garg (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Shashwat Rawat

Bowlers – Ravi Bishnoi (Vice-Captain), Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Dylan Grant

India Under-19s start off as favourites to win the game.

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

READ: India U19 suffer a loss in the third one-day against South Africa U19 but clinch the three-match series 2-1. 🏆



Report 📰 here: https://t.co/0FHHyVcWb2 pic.twitter.com/YuR2DWuHJ2 — BCCI (@BCCI) December 31, 2019

