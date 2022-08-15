Independence Day: Australia's David Warner & WI's Darren Sammy Wish 'second Home' India

Indians are currently in a state of joy and ecstasy as the nation is celebrating its 75th Independence Day on August 15, 2022. While the celebrations started early on Monday with Indians paying homage to the heroes of India’s struggle against British Rule, the trend continued on Twitter as well. Many prominent sports personalities of India sent out greetings to everyone on social media.

At the same time, Australian cricketer David Warner and former West Indies captain Darren Sammy also wished India on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day. Warner took to his official Twitter handle and shared his Instagram post with a message for the Indians. “To all our family and friends in India we wish you a Happy Independence Day. #india #love #secondhome #peace #independenceday,” Warner said.

What Darren Sammy said

At the same time, former captain of the West Indies cricket team, Sammy also put out a tweet and said, "Happy Independence Day India."

Sammy went on to mention that he has great memories with country as he played his last international match in India. “The place I played my last international match. #GreatMemories,” Sammy added while sharing a picture of him holding the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2012 trophy.

Happy Independence Day India 🇮🇳. The place I played my last international match. #GreatMemories pic.twitter.com/28iRforVJq — Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) August 14, 2022

David Warner and Darren Sammy's popularity in India

It is pertinent to mention that both Warner and Sammy are much-loved cricketers among Indian fans. Warner keeps mentioning his love for the country every now and then through social media, while also keeping a check on the trends. He has been a regular in the Indian Premier League (IPL) since 2009.

Warner made his debut in the IPL in 2009 playing for the Delhi Capitals, which was called Delhi Daredevils back then. He played a total of five seasons for Delhi and established himself as a big name in the tournament. He was roped in by Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2014 and captained the team to the IPL title win in 2016.

He was roped in by DC ahead of IPL 2022 and scored a total of 432 runs in the season in 12 matches. On the other hand, Darren Sammy played in the IPL for Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Sunrisers Hyderabad. The biggest highlight of his career came in 2012 when he led West Indies to an ICC T20 World Cup title win.