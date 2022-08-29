India Achieves Historic T20I Milestone, Records Highest Successful Run Chase Vs Pakistan

Team India on Sunday went on to beat Pakistan by five wickets to win their opening match of the Asia Cup 2022. By registering the win, the Men in Blue also avenged the loss against arch-rivals Pakistan during the T20 World Cup last year. The win also saw India achieve a historic milestone en route to its Asia Cup 2022 victory against Pakistan.

Team India achieve rare batting feat in Virat Kohli's 100th T20I

India chased down the target of 148 runs with two balls to spare against Pakistan, with Hardik Pandya staying unbeaten on 33 runs off 17 balls. This was, however, the highest run chase in India's T20I format against the neighbours. Before the Asia Cup 2022 match, India's previous highest successful run chase against Pakistan came on March 21, 2014 during the T20 World Cup, when they successfully chased a 131-run target.

The 2014 low-scoring encounter saw Pakistan batsmen failing to convert the starts to big scores as Indian bowlers bowled well during the match. Eventually, Pakistan could only manage to put 130 runs on the board for the loss of seven wickets. Amit Mishra, who was the most effective among bowlers, shone with figures of 2/22. Chasing 131 runs to win, Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan both gave the team a solid start at the top. Following Dhawan's dismissal, India lost Rohit and Yuvraj very quickly. However, Suresh Raina along with Virat Kohli played unbeaten knocks ensuring India's victory by 7 wickets.

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022: Other records broken

During the match, Team India skipper Rohit Sharma could only manage 12 runs, however, he became the highest run-scorer in the T20I format surpassing New Zealand's Martin Guptill. He also became the first Indian player to feature in all seven Asia Cup tournaments. He has played in 2008, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2022 editions.

Virat Kohli, who contributed with a vital 35-run knock, was playing his 100th T20I match. In the process, the former skipper became the first Indian and the second player in the world to play 100 matches in all three formats.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was brilliant during India vs Pakistan match picking up four wickets and conceding only 26 runs in four overs. The spell from Team India pacer was the finest by an Indian bowler in a T20I match against Pakistan. Hardik Pandya, who won the match for India with his all-round efforts, became the first Indian bowler to scalp three or more T20I wickets in an innings against Pakistan on two occasions.