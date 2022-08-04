India All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja Again Fuels Rumours Of Leaving Chennai Super Kings

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has once again fueled rumours of a rift between him and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by deleting a passionate comment on the IPL franchise's post. Jadeja, who had dropped a heartfelt comment on CSK's post marking his 10th anniversary with the team earlier this year, has now deleted the response, triggering rumours of his exit. Social media users were quick to notice the development and highlight it on the micro-blogging platform Twitter.

IPL: Ravindra Jadeja to leave CSK?

Earlier last month, Jadeja removed all of his posts related to CSK from his social media accounts, triggering speculations of a dispute with the team. He also didn't wish CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni on his birthday for the first time in a number of years. Jadeja used to wish Dhoni every year prior to the rumours of a rift between him and CSK picking some steam.

The rumours started after the conclusion of the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League. Jadeja was named the captain of CSK prior to the start of the tournament this year. However, following the team's poor performance in the first seven games, Jadeja stepped down from the top post, allowing Dhoni to take over for the remainder of the season. After that, Jadeja sustained an injury and was ruled out of the tournament. The rumours at the time claimed that Jadeja and CSK management were at odds due to the sudden change in leadership.

CSK management plays down rumours of a rift

Meanwhile, CSK management has already denied rumours of a rift with Jadeja and has said that everything is fine between the two parties.

Jadeja had joined the CSK squad in 2012 and gradually made himself the team's top all-arounder. In IPL 2022, CSK paid a staggering fee of Rs 16 crore to retain Jadeja. He was paid more money than CSK's all-time great Dhoni. Jadeja participated in 10 matches this year, amassing 116 runs and taking five wickets, before suffering an injury that forced him to withdraw from the tournament.

Jadeja is currently travelling with the Indian squad for a T20I series against West Indies. He was recently named the vice-captain of the Indian squad in absence of senior players like Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Rishabh Pant.

Image: CSK/Instagram