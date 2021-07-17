India All-rounder Shivam Dube Marries Long-time Girlfriend Anjum Khan; Netizens Pour Love

Taking fans by surprise, Indian cricketer and Rajasthan Royals (RR) player, Shivam Dube got married to his long-time girlfriend Anjum Khan (July 16) on Friday night. As soon as the cricketer posted their wedding pictures on social media, fans and netizens showered congratulatory messages. The Instagram post was filled with special comments from cricket personalities including Rajasthan Royal colleague Rahul Tewatia, cricketer Shreyas Iyer, Ramesh Powar, Priyank Panchal, Siddhesh Lad, and Mayank Dagar.

IPL team Rajasthan Royal's also uploaded the wedding picture of the duo with caption 'Badhaai ho'.

Apart from the official Instagram handles, people took to Twitter to wish the Indian cricketer for the new beginning.

Congratulations brother 🎊



Love is blind 😎



Wish you both a happy married life 😊🙌



God bless you 🎉 — Hitman (@Hitman_views) July 16, 2021

Many congratulations Dube ji, your marriage picture's reflect beauty of India. Best wishes for new inning. pic.twitter.com/wUSYwQ4FEN — Amit Joshi (@iOnlyAJ) July 16, 2021

Congrats dude. Work hard on the field, would love to see you in india colours onces again. Good luck👍🏻 — Rashid 🇮🇳 (@ross14393) July 16, 2021

Wishing you a Great life ahead. Congratulations yo both of u 🎉🥳 — Arbaz Siddiqui (@jhuthaHiSahi) July 16, 2021

Wishing you both a happy married life. 🙌❤️😇 — Hritik S Nair (@h_nair_97) July 16, 2021

Shivam Dube marries long-time girlfriend Anjum Khan

India's dynamic all-rounder Shivam Dube tied the knot with long-time girlfriend Anjum Khan on Friday. The Rajasthan Royals player shared photographs from his private wedding ceremony in Mumbai on social media and posted a heartfelt caption saying- 'this is where our forever starts.' The interfaith couple is said to have married as per both Hindu and Muslim traditions.

Shivam Dube stats

Shivam Dube emerged as a promising Indian cricket player after his exploits in the T20 Mumbai League. In IPL 2021, Dube shifted to Rajasthan Royals after representing Royal Challengers Bangalore for two seasons. Several IPL franchises such as the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Delhi Capitals had also shown interest in signing the player however he was bagged by Rajasthan during the auction for Rs 4.4 crores.

Shivam Dube played his first international match (T20I) against Bangladesh in November 2019 and has to date featured in 15 T20I matches for Team India where he has scored 105 runs at a strike rate of 136.4. The player also has scored an impressive half-century against West Indies in the shortest format and boasts of 5 T20I wickets to his name. In IPL 2021 held so far, he played six matches and managed to score 145 runs with his highest score being 45.