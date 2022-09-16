In a shocking incident, India all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer had to be taken off the field in an ambulance after being hit on the head by a fielder. The incident occurred during the ongoing Duleep Trophy match between West Zone and Central Zone. Iyer, who is part of the Central Zone squad, was hit on the head by a throw from West Zone bowler Chintan Gaja on the second day of the match. Iyer was then taken off the field in an ambulance.

Duleep Trophy: Venkatesh Iyer hit on the neck

It all happened after Iyer hit Gaja for a six in the second session of Day 2. Iyer came down the track and hit Gaja for a maximum over the long-off region. On the very next delivery when Iyer played a defensive shot and pushed the ball towards Gaja, the Gujarat-born cricketer picked the ball and threw it at the batter, hitting him on the back of his head. The throw injured Iyer following which an ambulance was called to take him off the field. However, Iyer decided to walk out on his own.

After receiving treatment, Iyer came back to bat but was soon dismissed by Tanush Kotian for 14 off 9 balls in the 37th over. The Central Zone team was bowled out for 128 runs in their attempt to match West Zone's first innings score of 257. Central Zone captain Karan Sharma top-scored for his side with 34 off 64 balls. Apart from him, none of the other batters were able to reach the 20-run mark. Jaydev Unadkat and Kotian picked three wickets each for West Zone, while Gaja and Shams Mulani scalped one wicket each. Atit Sheth scalped two wickets under his belt.

Duleep Trophy: West Zone vs Central Zone

In the first innings of the match, Prithvi Shaw and Rahul Tripathi scored a half-century each for West Zone to help them reach 257 runs. Shams Mulani contributed with a well-made 41 off 77 balls. Kotian scored 36 off 77 balls, while Armaan Jaffer scored 23 off 45 balls. Kumar Kartikeya picked a five-wicket haul for Central Zone, while Ankit Rajpoot, Gaurav Yadav, and Karan Sharma picked one wicket each to their names. Aniket Choudhary scalped two wickets for his team.

West Zone has scored 130/3 at stumps on Day 2. Shaw is still batting at an unbeaten score of 104 off 96 deliveries. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane, and Rahul Tripathi have been dismissed for scores of 3, 12, and 0 runs, respectively. Rajpoot has picked two wickets, while Choudhary has scalped one to his name. West Zone is currently leading by 259 runs.

Image: BCCI

