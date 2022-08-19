India Batter Rodrigues Ruled Out Of The Hundred Competition In England, Replacement Named

Indian women's team cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues has been ruled out of England's The Hundred tournament due to an injury, the organisers said in a statement on Friday. Jemimah had sustained an injury during India's Commonwealth Games against Barbados. Despite the injury, Jemimah still took part in The Hundred and played two matches for the Northern Superchargers, where she scored 51 and 2 runs, respectively.

The Hundred: Gaby Lewis replaces Jemimah Rodrigues

Ireland cricketer Gaby Lewis has been named as Jemimah's replacement in the Superchargers' squad. In a statement issued on Friday, The Hundred said that Jemimah has unfortunately been forced to end her season due to an injury. The 21-year-old was the highest run-scorer for the Superchargers in the inaugural edition of the tournament last year.

"Northern Superchargers batter Jemimah Rodrigues has unfortunately been forced to end her season in The Hundred due to injury. Despite suffering defeat in the Superchargers' opening match against Oval Invincibles, the India international offered a glimpse of what she is capable of by scoring 51 runs off 32 balls. Republic of Ireland international Gaby Lewis will now be stepping in for her," the statement read.

To my @N_Superchargers fam, with a heavy heart I share with you that I'll not be playing the remainder of this season of @thehundred due to an injury on my hand. Thankfully the injury is not serious and I'll be back to full fitness very soon! Thank you for all your Love 💜



Lil J pic.twitter.com/tpaWQjac9Y — Jemimah Rodrigues (@JemiRodrigues) August 19, 2022

Jemimah was part of the Indian squad for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, where she won the silver medal for the country. She finished as the fifth highest run-scorer in the competition. Jemimah scored a total of 146 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 116.80 and an average of 73.00. She played the best knock of 56* runs against Barbados in the group stage, which was her only half-century in the tournament. She also scored a crucial 44 runs in the semifinal against England to help India reach the final.

Jemimah will now have to work towards reaching full recovery before the start of the white-ball series between India and England in September.

Jemimah Rodrigues' international career

Jemimah made her international debut for India even before she turned 18 and has played a total of 79 international games for the team. She has represented India in 58 T20I games and has amassed 1273 runs at a strike rate of 111.56. In the ODI format, Jemimah has hit 394 runs in 21 matches, which also includes three half-centuries. She has contributed with seven half-centuries in T20Is and three half-centuries in ODIs so far.

Image: AP

