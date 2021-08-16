India Batting Coach Vikram Rathour Opens Up On Ball Tampering Row, Says 'not Deliberate'

England cricketers Rory Burns and Mark Wood sparked outrage on Sunday, August 15, after they were seen handling the ball with their shoes during the second Test against India at Lord's. The incident caused a social media backlash with several netizens accusing the two of tampering with the ball. However, Vikram Rathour, Team India's batting coach, believes it was not done on purpose by the English players. Rathour stated at the post-day press conference that he watched the footage much later, adding, "but I don't think it was planned."

Rory Burns and pacer Mark Wood were seen passing the ball to each other using their shoes. Burns, who was wearing a shoe with spikes, was seen stepping onto the ball. The entire incident was caught on the camera and following which fans on social media accused the English fielders of tampering with the ball in a 'new way'. Not only the fans on social media, but former cricketers, including Virender Sehwag, also reiterated the same question that whether it was ball-tampering?

Yeh kya ho raha hai.

Is it ball tampering by Eng ya covid preventive measures 😀 pic.twitter.com/RcL4I2VJsC — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 15, 2021

India vs England 2nd Test

On Day 4, India was in deep trouble after losing in-form openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma in the space of two overs. Virat Kohli, India's captain, left with only 20 runs on the board. Cheteshwar Piujara and Ajinkya Rahane, who have been chastised for their poor batsmanship for a long time, put on a critical century partnership to take India from 55/3 to 155. However, Mark Wood struck again and dismissed Cheteshwar Pujara for 45 runs. Minutes later, Moeen Ali removed Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja to help England finish the day on top.

India dominated on Day 1 and scored more than 270 runs at the loss of just 3 wickets. England bowlers bounced back and picked two back-to-back wickets of set batsmen in the first session of Day 2. India finished its first innings with a total of 364 runs on the board. England started batting on Day 2 and lost three early wickets to finish at 108/3. Day 3 started with a bang for English batsmen as skipper Joe Root smashed his second consecutive hundred against India. Root, with some contributions from lower-order batters, helped England take a 27-run lead in the game, which India closed at stumps on Day 4 and put on its own lead of 154 runs. The game is currently hung in the balance with all four results possible.

Image: VirenderSehwag/Twitter/PTI