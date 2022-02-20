India Beat West Indies By 17 Runs To Clinch T20 Series 3-0

India beat West Indies to clinch the three-match series 3-0. Nicholas Pooran scored the highest 61 runs with the help of eight boundaries and a maximum while playing for West Indies in the second innings. Shardul Thakur clinched three wickets whereas debutante Avesh Khan got a wicket in his first match. While batting first, India scored an impressive total of 184 runs losing five wickets in their quota of 20 overs. IPL star Venkatesh Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav added 91 runs in 37 balls for the 6th wicket. Suryakumar Yadav played a fine inning of 65 runs in 31 balls with the help of a single boundary and 7 maximums. Venkatesh Iyer justified his role of finisher by scoring a quick 35* in 19 balls with the help of four boundaries and two sixes. The KKR batsman only had praises for his batting partner Surya.

Talking about him after the end of the first inning, Iyer said, "More than I enjoyed my batting, I enjoyed his (Surya's) batting. Really happy to have contributed to the partnership. I think every shot of his has a touch of grace. There is thought behind it but he just stands out. That pick upshot over the leg-side of his is great. My shot was on the cards and it was Surya's idea for me to shuffle and scoop it."

Ind vs WI 3rd T20i

After winning the toss, West Indies captain Pollard invited the Indian team to bat first. Keeping in mind that India has already won the series, BCCI had decided to rest Virat Kohli and Rishab Pant. Following newly appointed captain, Rohit Sharma decided to demote himself and promote to young batsmen to open the innings. Ishan Kishan opened the innings with Ruturaj Gaikwad adding 10 runs before Gaikwad departed.

Shreyas Iyer and auction star Kishan added 50+ partnerships before Shreyas who was timing the ball nicely got out after making 25 runs. Ishan (34) also didn't stay long in middle and was departed in the very next over after he was bowled while trying to play the pull shot off the finger spinner. The captain was having a bad, the man who rarely miss times the ball was not able to connect it properly today. Rohit was just able to add seven runs while playing 15 oddballs. India had lost four wickets, important wickets before they could touch the 3-digit score. Indian innings was stabilised by the brilliance of Venkatesh Iyer and Suryakumars fiery as aforementioned.

Image: BCCI