India Becomes First Visiting Side To Declare Women's Test In Australia Since 1984

The Indian women's cricket team made history on Saturday by becoming the first visiting side to declare a women's Test innings in Australia in nearly 40 years. Only England Women had done it previously, and on six separate occasions. The last time England Women declared a Test innings in Australia was in 1984 when the visitors declared with a 281-run lead after hitting 242 runs in the third innings of their Test match at Perth. The Test ended in a draw as England Women failed to take 10 wickets on Day 5 of the match.

ENG Women - 301/5d - Sydney Test - 4 Jan 1935

ENG Women - 153/7d - Melbourne Test - 18 Jan 1935

ENG Women - 253/6d - Perth Test - 21 Mar 1958

ENG Women - 254/8d - Melbourne Test 1st innings - 10 Jan 1969

ENG Women - 143/7d - Melbourne Test 3rd innings - 10 Jan 1969

ENG Women - 242/9d - Perth Test - 13 Dec 1984

IND W vs AUS W pink-ball Test

The first innings of the ongoing landmark pink-ball Test in Carrara was declared by India Women on Saturday. The Mithali Raj-led side scored 377 runs for the loss of 8 wickets before sending Australia in to bat. Smriti Mandhana remained the top scorer for India as she made history by scoring the first-ever Test hundred by an Indian woman cricketer in Australia. Mandhana scored 127 off 216 balls before being dismissed by Ashleigh Gardner.

Deepti Sharma (66), Punam Raut (36), Mithali Raj (30), Shafali Verma (31), and Taniya Bhatia (22) also contributed with the bat to help India post a mammoth first innings total on the board. Yastika Bhatia and Pooja Vastrakar also chipped in by scoring 19 and 13 runs, respectively.

As far as Australia is concerned, Ellyse Perry, Stella Campbell, and Sophie Molineux picked up two wickets each, while Ashleigh Gardner registered one to her name.

Australia failed to pick all 10 wickets in the first innings, which could later come back to haunt them if they are unable to close the lead and score some extra runs to put India under pressure because the visiting team is currently on top. At tea, Australia were batting at 69/2 with skipper Meg Lanning and Ellyse Perry at the crease (at the time of writing). Jhulan Goswami had picked both the wickets for India.

Image: BCCIWomen/Twitter