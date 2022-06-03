'India C Bowling Line Up Beating Full Strength Australians': VVS Laxman Recalls Gabba Win

Legendary Indian cricketer VVS Laxman took to his official Twitter handle on Thursday and recalled Team India’s iconic 2-1 Test series victory during the tour of Australia in 2020/21. The Indian cricket team led by Ajinkya Rahane fielded almost a third-tier India team in the final Test of the series at Gabba and still emerged victorious by three wickets.

The series win came after India's eight-wicket loss in the first Test at Adelaide Oval, where they got bowled out for a mere score of 36 runs in the second innings. While skipper Virat Kohli returned to India after the loss for the birth of his first child with Anushka Sharma, vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane stepped up and helped India script an epic Test series win.

Having said that, renowned director Neeraj Pandey has now teamed up with the Over-the-Top platform Voot Select to bring a sports documentary based on the historic series triumph by India, named Bandon Mein Tha Dum. Meanwhile, the Indian cricket legend shared the trailer of the documentary on his Twitter handle, alongside a message recalling how India won the assignment against all odds.

“The partnership between @Hanumavihari and Ashwin in Sydney to draw the test match and the one between Shardul and Washington Sundar at the Gabba ,an almost India C bowling line up beating a full strength Australians that too at the Gabba, definitely #BandonMeinThaDum @VootSelect (sic),” Laxman tweeted.

A look at Team India's iconic Test series triumph against Australia

As Virat left the squad following the humiliating 8-wicket loss at Adelaide, the Australian team was expected to absolutely dominate the Indian side in the series. However, in the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, India scripted a comeback with an all-around performance to win the match and level the series 1-1. Skipper Rahane was chosen as the Player of the Match for his knock of 112 runs in the first innings, while Jasprit Bumrah, R Ashwin, and Mohammed Siraj contributed the most to the wickets column.

The third Test is remembered for the crucial knocks by Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant, alongside the iconic unbeaten partnership between R Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari. While Australia needed five wickets to win on the final day of the match, Ashwin and Vihari survived for over 40 overs, adding 62 runs for the sixth wicket stand and helping India draw the match. India was further hit by injury concerns in the fourth Test, as Ashwin, Vihari, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, and Jasprit Bumrah were ruled out.

With an inexperienced bowling unit consisting of newcomers like T Natarajan, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, and Mohammed Siraj, it looked like Australia will continue their unbeaten run at the Gabba. However, to everyone’s surprise, India successfully held their nerves as Rishabh Pant’s unbeaten knock of 89 runs in 138 balls, ensured India win the match by three wickets and the series by 2-1.

(Image: AP/bcci.tv)