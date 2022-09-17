India Capitals Vs Gujarat Giants Live Streaming: How To Watch Legends League Cricket LIVE

Quick links:
BCCI
The Legends League Cricket event gets underway with Gautam Gambhir-led India Capitals set to face Virender Sehwag-led Gujarat Giants in the opening match of the competition. Gambhir is very passionate about his game and likes to lead the team from the front. Virender Sehwag on the other hand is a cool customer who is known for his attacking game and would be matching fire with fire against Gambhir. Ahead of the opening match of the new season, we take a look at details about where to catch India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants live streaming.
The India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants match will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday, September 17.
The India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants match is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm IST.
The broadcast of the India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Legends League Cricket match will be available on the Star Sports Network.
Fans can watch the India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants live streaming on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. It can also been streamed on the FanCode app.
Gujarat Giants: Virender Sehwag (C), Chris Gayle, Parthiv Patel, Ajantha Mendis, Manvinder Bisla, Lendl Simmons, Richard Levi, Mitchell McClenaghan, Stuart Binny, Kevin O’Brien, Ashok Dinda, Joginder Sharma, Graeme Swann, Chris Tremlett, and Elton Chigumbura.
India Capitals: Gautam Gambhir (C), Liam Plunkett, Rajat Bhatia, Hamilton Masakadza, Mashrafe Mortaza, John Mooney, Ravi Bopara, Pravin Tambe, Denesh Ramdin, Asghar Afghan, Mitchell Johnson, Prosper Utseya, Ross Taylor, Jacques Kallis, Ajantha Mendis, and Pankaj Singh.
Legends League Cricket Season 2 will be played across 22 days, which will feature a total of 15 matches. The fact that season 2 will be played in India, certainly adds more excitement among the fans to witness their favourite former international stars in action. The tournament will be played across six venues in India. Kolkata, Lucknow, New Delhi, Cuttack, and Jodhpur will host the group stage of the tournament, while the venue for the final is yet to be announced. Meanwhile, the final of Legends League Cricket Season 2 will be played on October 8.