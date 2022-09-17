India Capitals Vs Gujarat Giants Live Streaming: How To Watch Legends League Cricket LIVE

The Legends League Cricket event gets underway with Gautam Gambhir-led India Capitals set to face Virender Sehwag-led Gujarat Giants in the opening match of the competition. Gambhir is very passionate about his game and likes to lead the team from the front. Virender Sehwag on the other hand is a cool customer who is known for his attacking game and would be matching fire with fire against Gambhir. Ahead of the opening match of the new season, we take a look at details about where to catch India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants live streaming.

Where is the India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants taking place?

The India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants match will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday, September 17.

What time will the India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants match start?

The India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants match is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm IST.

Where to watch India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Legends League Cricket match?

The broadcast of the India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Legends League Cricket match will be available on the Star Sports Network.

Where to catch India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants live streaming

Fans can watch the India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants live streaming on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. It can also been streamed on the FanCode app.

India Capitals and Gujarat Giants full squad

Gujarat Giants: Virender Sehwag (C), Chris Gayle, Parthiv Patel, Ajantha Mendis, Manvinder Bisla, Lendl Simmons, Richard Levi, Mitchell McClenaghan, Stuart Binny, Kevin O’Brien, Ashok Dinda, Joginder Sharma, Graeme Swann, Chris Tremlett, and Elton Chigumbura.

India Capitals: Gautam Gambhir (C), Liam Plunkett, Rajat Bhatia, Hamilton Masakadza, Mashrafe Mortaza, John Mooney, Ravi Bopara, Pravin Tambe, Denesh Ramdin, Asghar Afghan, Mitchell Johnson, Prosper Utseya, Ross Taylor, Jacques Kallis, Ajantha Mendis, and Pankaj Singh.

About Legends League Cricket

Legends League Cricket Season 2 will be played across 22 days, which will feature a total of 15 matches. The fact that season 2 will be played in India, certainly adds more excitement among the fans to witness their favourite former international stars in action. The tournament will be played across six venues in India. Kolkata, Lucknow, New Delhi, Cuttack, and Jodhpur will host the group stage of the tournament, while the venue for the final is yet to be announced. Meanwhile, the final of Legends League Cricket Season 2 will be played on October 8.