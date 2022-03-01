Rohit Sharma Keeps Twitterati Guessing With Bizarre Tweets; 'Cricket Balls Are Edible?'

Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma started his time as the full-time skipper of the team by winning an ODI series and T20I series clean sweep against West Indies, followed by the 3-0 white-wash of Sri Lanka in the three-match T20I series. While Rohit was hailed by cricket enthusiasts for his fierce captaincy on the field, Rohit’s recent social media activity ahead of the Test series against Sri Lanka has seemingly confused the Indian cricket fans. While Rohit put out a hilarious tweet about winning toss for the team before matches, a second tweet ‘about beehives’ made Twitterati wonder the reason behind Rohit’s tweet.

“I love coin tosses…especially when they end up in my belly!” Rohit said in the first tweet on Tuesday morning. Following up a few hours later, Rohit said, “Bzz….! Did you know? Buzzing beehives make for great boxing bags!”. Meanwhile, Rohit’s first tweet received a response from popular Indian pundit and commentator Harsha Bhogle. Replying to Rohit, Bhogle said, “Uh…What? All okay Captain? Can’t make heads or tails of this”.

Tweets by Rohit Sharma-

Bzz….! Did you know? Buzzing beehives make for great boxing bags! — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) March 1, 2022

I love coin tosses…especially when they end up in my belly! — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) March 1, 2022

Cricket balls are edible…right? — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) March 1, 2022

Harsha Bhogle's reply to Rohit-

Uh…What? All okay Captain? Can’t make heads or tails of this 🤔 https://t.co/uef4rkLE7x — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 1, 2022

The funny side of Rohit Sharma-

Off-late cricket fans have regularly witnessed the funny side of Rohit, as he was spotted offering coffee to the cameraman, during the third-T20I against Sri Lanka. India was in the middle of their chase of the first innings target when Rohit was spotted sipping a cup of coffee in the Indian dug-out. The skipper upon realizing that the camera has been panned towards him offered his coffee to the cameraman before smiling and turning away.

Rohit Sharma's first assignment as Test skipper

Having defeated the visiting Lankan team in the 20-over format, Rohit will now lead the India squad in the two-match Test series, starting with the first Test at Mohali. This would be the first Test match for India as the skipper of the squad, as Virat Kohli announced his decision to step down from captaincy in January after the 2-1 series loss to South Africa. Meanwhile, Kohli will join the squad for the Test series after resting during the limited-overs leg.

(Image: BCCI)