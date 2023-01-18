India Captain Rohit Sharma Lets Slip Information On KL Rahul's Marriage To Athiya Shetty

Ahead of first India vs New Zealand ODI on January 18, Rohit Sharma seemingly confirmed the rumours that star wicket-keeper KL Rahul may indeed get married to Athiya Shetty soon. While speaking at the toss, Rohit explained that Rahul was missing from the squad due to personal reasons.

Did Rohit confirm Rahul & Athiya will get married soon?

While speaking to former coach Ravi Shastri at the toss about Team India's changes for the first ODI against New Zealand, Rohit Sharma said, "KL Rahul and Axar Patel are out due to personal reasons, while Iyer is injured. Hardik Pandya comes back, Ishan Kishan comes back and Shardul Thakur is back too."

The rumours of KL Rahul's marriage with Athiya Shetty are gaining all the more steam after the former's house was also decorated with lights on January 17. As for the decorations, a clip has gone viral on social media that shows several workers at the cricketer's house seemingly making 'wedding preparations.'

Suniel Shetty wants his daughter Athiya to get married soon

In a recent interview, Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty also explained how he wants his daughter, Athiya Shetty, to be married soon. Speaking about his daughter's marriage plans, Suniel told Bollywood Bubble, "It's our daughter. I want her to get married. I want her to settle down. You know, I want her to have babies, and live a happy life. So, it will happen.

The 61-year-old went on to add, "But, I guess, timings, the profession they're in, one's playing for the country, one's is doing her own thing with her work. When it happens, it will happen. They're a couple that wants to have it really small, very simple, and only family. So, finally, it's their vision. And as a parent, I would only want the best for them."

Even though no official dates have been confirmed, various media reports have claimed that Rahul and Athiya would tie the knot sometime in late January. As for where their wedding is likely to take place, media reports add that it is likely to take place at the Bollywood actor's opulent home in Khandala.