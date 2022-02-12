India Captain Rohit Sharma Opens Up On Rift Rumours With Former Skipper Virat Kohli

India’s limited-overs skipper Rohit Sharma led India through a historic 3-0 whitewash against West Indies in the ODI series on Friday and opened up on the rumours about his rift with former skipper Virat Kohli. The Men in Blue won the final ODI of the three-match series by 96 runs, following another dismal batting performance by the visitors. After the match, Rohit expressed his views on the rift with Kohli by denying any such claims. The 34-year-old cricketer said the dressing room is less stressed about the outside noise, and it doesn’t both them much.

“Noise will be around as long as we're playing. People look up to us, everybody watches us. As players, as individuals, we know what we need to focus on. Outside noise doesn't bother the dressing room,” said Rohit. While Rohit scored a half-century in the first ODI against West Indies, Virat Kohli had three forgettable outings. The former skipper finished the series against the Caribbean squad with a total of 26 runs to his credit, failing to cross the 20 runs mark. Having failed to score a single half-century in the series, this was the first time since 2015, that Kohli didn’t score a fifty or a hundred in a bilateral series.

Rohit defends Kohli's performance

Meanwhile, Rohit faced questions about Kohli’s performance as a batter in the series and he was very firm about having Kohli’s back. On being asked if Kohli needs confidence, Rohit was taken by surprise as he said, “It’s a different matter that he did get a hundred, but in the series against South Africa, he scored two half-centuries. I don’t think there is anything wrong. The team management is not worried at all."

Rohit replaced Kohli as the limited-overs skipper in December last year, in a move that faced criticism from the fans, while speculations about a possible rift between both iconic cricketers reached an all-time high. However, both cricketers have denied any such rumours on many occasions while saying they have no hard feelings for each other. With India looking to give Kohli time to get back into form, their middle-order looked settled in the ODI series as different players stepped up to the occasion. Picking up the positives, Rohit will now lead the Indian team in the three-match T20I series against West Indies at the Eden Gardens.

Image: bcci.tv