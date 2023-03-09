India Captain Rohit Sharma Wins Hearts With Thoughtful Gesture For Police Officers On Holi

Ahead of the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia at Ahmedabad, the players of both the teams were seen playing Holi with each other. Players from both the teams shared visuals of them playing Holi with each other and all of them looked like they were enjoying the festival.

Amidst all the celebration a heart touching gesture shown by the Indian captain Rohit Sharma is viral on the internet. Rohit was seen celebrating Holi with the local police officers of Ahmedabad. Rohit Sharma before this was seen playing Holi with his fellow team mates in the team bus.

If we further talk about the fourth Test between India and Australia, so it was the visitors who won the toss on a batting track in Ahmedabad and opted to bat first. The Australia openers gave their team a solid start before Travis Head was removed by R Ashwin for 32.

Rohit Sharma celebrates Holi with policemen Ahmedabad

Rohit Sharma played Holi with police officers. Great gesture by the Captain. pic.twitter.com/OjJTu4aK1x — Vishal. (@SPORTYVISHAL) March 8, 2023

Marnus Labuschagne was also removed early by Mohammed Shami as he was castled for 3. After the first two blows a session that was easily going Australia's came back to level and both the teams shared the first session. Australia finished at 75/2 at Lunch.

If we further talk about the series, Team India are already 2-1 up in the four match Test series and have already retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The Indian team's main focus will be on winning the fourth Test match and qualify for the World Test Championship final to be held in June this year.

Australia on the other hand have already qualified for the World Test Championship final after they dominantly won the third Test in Indore by nine wickets and now will wait in the final of the much awaited tournament to be held in June at the Kennington Oval ground of London.

On the other hand Sri Lanka also have an outside chance to qualify for the final of the World Test Championship as they will need to beat New Zealand in the two match series 2-0 at their home turf. It will not be easy for the Lankan lions as the Kiwis are the current World Test Championship maize holders and also dominant at home.