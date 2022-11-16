India Captain Rohit Sharma's Tribute Post For Kieron Pollard Leaves Cricket Fans Divided

Team India captain Rohit Sharma's tribute post for former Mumbai Indians teammate Kieron Pollard has left fans divided, with some of them stating that the 35-year-old did not put up anything on his official social media handle after the disappointing performance in the recently concluded T20 World Cup. While the Men in Blue dominated their group, they suffered a dismal loss against England in the semi-finals.

Soon after Kieron Pollard announced his retirement from the IPL, Rohit Sharma took to his official Instagram handle and wrote, "Big man, big impact and always played with heart. A true MI legend." Rohit and Pollard have been two of the most successful cricketers in the IPL, having won the trophy on five occasions (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020) together.

While there is no denying that Pollard is a Mumbai Indians legend because of his staggering achievements in the IPL, some of the fans were not too pleased with Rohit's post, as seen in the replies below:

Kieron Pollard announces retirement from IPL

Amid speculations that the Mumbai Indians may consider releasing five-time IPL winner Kieron Pollard from their side because of his deteriorating performances, the 35-year-old announced his retirement, stating that he is not keen on representing any other franchise if he is no longer going to play for MI. The West Indies all-rounder, who spent 12 years with MI, took to his social media handles to announce his retirement by writing,

"It hasn't been the easiest decision to make as I intend to keep playing for a few more years. However, following the discussion with Mumbai Indians I have decided to call time on my IPL career. I understand that this incredible franchise which has achieved so much needs to transition and if I am no longer to play for MI then I cannot see myself playing against MI either. 'Once an MI always an MI."

During his time with MI, Pollard made some key contributions with both bat and ball. The 35-year-old scored a staggering 3,412 runs in 171 innings at a decent average of 28.67 and a brilliant strike rate of 147.32. With the ball in hand, he also picked up 69 wickets.