Last Updated:

India Cricketer Ashwin Sends Important Request To Elon Musk; 'Point Us In Right Direction'

Team India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin sent an important request to Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday, asking him to point him in the right direction.

Written By
Jigyanshushri Mahanta
R Ashwin

Image: AP/bcci.tv


Star India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin took to his official Twitter handle on Wednesday and put out an important request to Elon Musk. He mentioned the Twitter CEO in his tweet, asking him for help with his Twitter account. The 36-year-old questioned Musk on how can he secure his account before March 19.

“Ok !! how do I get my Twitter account secure before the 19th of March now, I keep getting pop-ups but none of the links lead out to any clarity. @elonmusk happy to do the needful. Point us in the right direction pls,” Ashwin wrote on Twitter. Meanwhile, on spotting the tweet, Indian cricket fans came up with interesting reactions for the star all-rounder.

Check out R Ashwin's request for Twitter CEO Elon Musk

'Elon Musk replying here would be...': Cricket fans react to R Ashwin's tweet

Ashwin gears up for IPL after an eventful Border Gavaskar Trophy 

Ashwin shared the Player of the Series award alongside his spin twin Ravindra Jadeja at the conclusion of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023. While India retained the title with a 2-1 win, Ashwin emerged as the leading wicket-taker. Ashwin contributed with 25 wickets, whereas Jadeja grabbed 22 wickets in total. The veteran allrounder will now be seen representing Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

COMMENT
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com