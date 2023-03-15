India Cricketer Ashwin Sends Important Request To Elon Musk; 'Point Us In Right Direction'

Star India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin took to his official Twitter handle on Wednesday and put out an important request to Elon Musk. He mentioned the Twitter CEO in his tweet, asking him for help with his Twitter account. The 36-year-old questioned Musk on how can he secure his account before March 19.

“Ok !! how do I get my Twitter account secure before the 19th of March now, I keep getting pop-ups but none of the links lead out to any clarity. @elonmusk happy to do the needful. Point us in the right direction pls,” Ashwin wrote on Twitter. Meanwhile, on spotting the tweet, Indian cricket fans came up with interesting reactions for the star all-rounder.

Check out R Ashwin's request for Twitter CEO Elon Musk

Ok !! how do I get my Twitter account secure before the 19th of March now, I keep getting pop ups but none of the links lead out to any clarity. @elonmusk happy to do the needful. Point us in the right direction pls. — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) March 15, 2023

'Elon Musk replying here would be...': Cricket fans react to R Ashwin's tweet

So its clear that you do manage your own Twitter account! — Kaustav Dasgupta 🇮🇳 (@KDasgupta_18) March 15, 2023

for two factor authentication



Settings & Support > Settings & Privacy > Security & Account Access > Security > Two Factor Authentication. — Mohit (@ItsMohitttt) March 15, 2023

If u get pop ups click on the app which sending u the pop up and then deny every single notification u allowed by the your big fan — Ranveer Singh (@Ranveer31902991) March 15, 2023

Elon Musk replying here would be the wildest of things — Dhruv (@being_ingenious) March 15, 2023

Elon bhai to memes share krne me busy hai anna! 🤧 — ‼️ रवि राजपूत ‼️ 🇮🇳🚩 (@ravi_tweets__) March 15, 2023

Ash the legend — Ghazanfar Abbas (@Ghazanf22730540) March 15, 2023

Ashwin gears up for IPL after an eventful Border Gavaskar Trophy

Ashwin shared the Player of the Series award alongside his spin twin Ravindra Jadeja at the conclusion of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023. While India retained the title with a 2-1 win, Ashwin emerged as the leading wicket-taker. Ashwin contributed with 25 wickets, whereas Jadeja grabbed 22 wickets in total. The veteran allrounder will now be seen representing Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.