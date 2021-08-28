India Crumble To Innings Defeat Versus England; Virat Kohli Century-less Since Nov 2019

England on Saturday defeated Team India by an innings and 76 runs and levelled the five matches Test series by 1-1. The first Test was ended in a draw, while the second at the Lord's Cricket Ground was won by Team India. With Team India's defeat at the Headingley, Leeds, many tactical problems have emerged in the Indian camp. Topping them all is the out-of-form Team India's skipper Virat Kohli, whose wait for a ton continues.

Resuming at an overnight score of 215 for 2, India's second innings folded in 99.3 overs with England pacer Ollie Robinson taking five wickets. Team India were bundled out for a meagre 78 in their first innings on the opening day of the third Test. England then posted 432 in their first innings to take a mammoth lead of 354 runs.

No ton by Virat Kohli in the last 2 years in Test cricket

Team India's skipper Virat Kohli's wait for an international ton seems to continue as the visitors witnessed yet another batting collapse on Day 4 of the third Test at Headingley, Leeds. Although Virat Kohli managed his 26th Test fifty, however, the Indian skipper yet again poked an outswinger of 'big-mouth' Ollie Robinson on a score of 55. Team India started day 4 in a horrific manner as Cheteshwar Pujara was the first one to depart on 91. Pujara did not score any run on Day 4.

Coming back to Kohli, Team India's skipper has not scored a century in Tests for close to two years now. As per stats, Kohli has not hit any century in the last 51 innings. So far, Kohli has managed to score 70 centuries in his international career. Out of 70, he slammed 27 hundred in Tests and 43 in ODIs. Captain Kohli last hit an international century in November 2019, during a match against Bangladesh in Kolkata. During the day-night Test match, the Indian captain had scored 136 runs.

Netizens react to Virat Kohli's dismissal

Edge and Taken and Virat Kholi Gone



All over India Here#Kohli #INDvsEND pic.twitter.com/SqIjx6Gn5A — Qudrat Ilahi (@ilahi_qudrat) August 28, 2021

Fans Reaction after watching Virat Kohli edge the outside off stump ball for 10000times #ENGvsIND pic.twitter.com/tELO1gaoR3 — Savage 2.0 (@Meme_Canteen) August 28, 2021

Meanwhile, English veteran pacer James Anderson too made a special record for himself after dismissing Ajinkya Rahane. Anderson became the second bowler to take 400 wickets in his home country. First was Sri Lanka's spin wizard Muttiah Muralitharan who took 493 wickets.

(Image Credits: AP)