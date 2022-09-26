India Eclipse Pakistan To Achieve Historic Milestone After T20 Series Win Over Australia

Team India on Sunday recorded a series victory over Australia by winning the final T20I match at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad. The Men in Blue recorded a six-wicket win to clinch the series 2-1. Besides winning the series, Team India also broke arch-rivals Pakistan's record in the shortest format of the game.

How many T20I wins have Team India added to its name so far?

Chasing 187 to win the final match of the series, India managed to chase the target with one ball to spare and make it 13 successful run chases in the T20I format in 14 attempts since 2021. The series victory also saw India register their 21st T20I win in the calendar year making it the most number of wins ever recorded by a team in men's T20Is.

Most T20I Wins in a calendar year



21 - India (2022)*

20 - Pakistan (2021)

17 - Pakistan (2018)

15 - India (2016)

15 - New Zealand (2021)#INDvAUS | #RohitSharma — Cricbaba (@thecricbaba) September 25, 2022

Pakistan held the record until now with 20 overall T20I wins in 2021. While India managed to break the record in the men's division, the team has drawn level with the Thailand women's team, which recorded 21 victories and four losses in 2019. The victory was Rohit Sharma’s 33rd win as India’s T20I captain, which put him ahead of former skipper Virat Kohli. MS Dhoni currently leads the list among Indians with 41 wins in the shortest format.

India vs Australia match highlights

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to field first. Australia opener Cameron Green dominated Indian bowlers right from ball one smashing 52 runs off 21 deliveries that included seven boundaries and three sixes. India made their comeback in the match with the wickets of Green, skipper Aaron Finch, Glenn Maxwell and Steve Smith.

However, Tim David had other ideas as he smashed his maiden fifty for Australia. The power hitter scored 54 runs off 27 balls, while Daniel Sams played an unbeaten knock of 28-runs helping the visitors post a solid total of 186/7. Jasprit Bumrah did not have a good outing giving away 50 runs, while spinner Axar Patel was the pick of the bowlers taking three wickets and conceding just 33 runs.

Chasing 187 for victory, KL Rahul departed early, while Rohit Sharma accumulated just 17 runs. Despite losing two early wickets, India fought back with a fine partnership between Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav. Both batters shared a century partnership to help India get closer to the target. Kohli was dismissed for 63 runs, while Suryakumar Yadav departed after a well-made 69 runs. Hardik Pandya stayed till the end to take the team past the finish line in the final over.