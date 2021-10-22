Last Updated:

India-England Cancelled 5th Test To Be Played In July 2022 At Edgebaston; India Leads 2-1

India vs England Test series which was called off due to multiple COVID cases reported in the visitors camp will take place on July 1, 2022

Written By
Ujjwal Samrat
ENG vs IND

Image: AP


In a key development, the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Friday announced that the fifth/final match of India vs England Test series which was called off due to multiple COVID cases reported in the visitors camp will now take place in July 2022. As per the ECB's official release, with India leading the series 2-1, the concluding fifth match will now take place from July 1, 2022, at Edgbaston, following an agreement between the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Earlier, the fifth Test was slated to take place at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Why did India vs England shift to Edgbaston?

As per the ECB, due to the complexities in the schedule, the fixture cannot be staged at Emirates Old Trafford owing to clashes with pre-planned events at the venue, which will leave insufficient time to prepare a Test pitch. Instead, Emirates Old Trafford will now host the second LV= Insurance Test against South Africa next summer, starting on August 25, 2022. This match was previously due to take place at Edgbaston.

Given the rescheduling of the fifth Test, the Vitality IT20 Series and Royal London Series between England and India will now start six days later than originally planned. The IT20 series will commence on 7 July at Ageas Bowl with Edgbaston and Trent Bridge hosting the 2nd and 3rd games of the series respectively on 9 and 10 July.

READ | Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Live Stream: How to watch T20 World Cup match in India, UAE & UK

Furthermore, the ECB stated, "Ticket holders do not have to take any action as all tickets will remain valid for the equivalent rearranged matchday at their host venue. Host venues will communicate the new fixture details to ticket purchasers and the options available to them, including the timeframe for requesting a refund if they are not able to attend the new match day."

READ | ICC T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa's full schedule and complete squad for tournament

ECB CEO on India vs Englan rescheduled match

The official release also quoted Tom Harrison, ECB CEO who said: “We are very pleased that we have reached an agreement with BCCI to create a fitting end to what has been a brilliant series so far. I’m very grateful to all the venues involved for the cooperation they’ve shown in allowing us to reschedule this match. I’d also like to thank Cricket South Africa for their support and understanding to allow these changes to be possible."

READ | T20 World Cup: SL vs NED Dream11 Prediction, head to head, fantasy tips, team news & more

“We would like to apologise again to fans for the disruption and disappointment of September events. We know it was a day that so many had planned long in advance. We recognise that accommodating this extra match means a tighter schedule for the white ball series. We will continue to manage our players’ welfare and workloads through next year while we also continue to seek the optimum schedule for fans, players and our partners across the game,’’ added Harrison. 

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah on India vs England rescheduled match

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said, "I am delighted that the England-India Test series will now have its rightful conclusion. The four Test matches were riveting, and we needed a fitting finale."

READ | How did South Africa's T20 World Cup squad players perform in IPL 2021? Take a look

“The BCCI recognizes and respects the traditional form of the game and is also mindful of its role and obligations towards fellow Board Members. In the last two months, both BCCI and the ECB have been engaged in discussions and our efforts were aimed at finding a suitable window. I thank the ECB for their understanding and patience in finding an amicable solution,” added Jay Shah. 

READ | West Indies squad has match-winners who can defend T20 World Cup title: Samuel Badree

India tour of England Dates

  • Rescheduled 5th LV= Insurance Test v India: Edgbaston - 1 - 5 July

Vitality IT20 Series v India

  • 1st Vitality IT20: Ageas Bowl -  7 July 
  • 2nd Vitality IT20: Edgbaston - 9 July 
  • 3rd Vitality IT20: Trent Bridge -  10 July

Royal London Series v India

  • 1st Royal London ODI: Kia Oval -  12 July 
  • 2nd Royal London ODI: Lord’s - 14 July 
  • 3rd Royal London ODI: Emirates Old Trafford - 17 July

Why India vs England fifth Test was cancelled?

India refused to field a side against England at Old Trafford citing personal safety and security as reasons. Ahead of the fifth Test, a Team India support staff member tested positive for COVID-19, following which the players had to be isolated inside their hotel rooms in Manchester. Until Friday morning (On fifth Test match day), the Test match was slated to go ahead as planned but the ECB suddenly announced that the game has been called off, leaving fans and cricket enthusiasts all over the world disappointed.

Reports suggested that Indian players were worried about catching the deadly disease during the fifth Test match because of being in close proximity to Yogesh Parmar, Team India's junior physio who had tested positive for COVID. England's former cricketers like Michael Vaughan, Nasser Husain, and others alleged that Team India refused to play as IPL 2021 was about to begin.

(Image: AP)

Tags: ENG vs IND, ECB, BCCI
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com