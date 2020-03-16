'India Have A Tough Decision...': Here's Harsha Bhogle's Assessment Of Shikhar Dhawan Being Ruled Out For 3 Weeks At World Cup 2019

Team India suffered a huge blow just when they were peaking at the right time in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 after winning both their matches against South Africa and the reigning World Champions Australia respectively. Star opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan who had scored a match-winning ton against the Aussies has been ruled out for three weeks due to a thumb injury. Gabbar sustained this injury during his fine knock against the five-time World Cup holders on Sunday when a rising delivery from Nathan-Coulter-Nile had struck him on his thumb and the southpaw appeared to be in pain. Nonetheless, he applied healing spray and soldiered on as he went on to register his 17th ODI ton, this was also his third World Cup century and his sixth in ICC events. His 109-ball 117 not only bagged him the Man of the Match award but also helped India register a 36-run win.

While the fans were disappointed after hearing the news so was the cricketing fraternity. The 'Voice of Indian Cricket' Harsha Bhogle had some questions about what the team selection will be in Dhawan's absence. The veteran commentator took to Twitter and wrote 'If indeed Dhawan is out for 3 weeks, India have a tough decision ahead of them. Do they seek a replacement, in which case he is out of the tournament (unless back as a replacement for another player) or do they back Shanker and Karthik to bat at 4 till he is fit again?'

Read the tweet here.

If indeed Dhawan is out for 3 weeks, India have a tough decision ahead of them. Do they seek a replacement, in which case he is out of the tournament (unless back as a replacement for another player) or do they back Shanker and Karthik to bat at 4 till he is fit again. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 11, 2019

The netizens came forward to answer Bhogle's questions.

Get KL Rahul to open with Rohit Sharma and get DK in at 4 with the others in the XI keeping their current batting positions. — Daniella Fernandez (@daniellefdez) June 11, 2019

Karthik at 4 for sure. — Vella Mallu (@unrealvimaltk) June 11, 2019

Why replacement when there is Rahul to open? — Anish Chandrasekaran (@anish2tweet) June 11, 2019

