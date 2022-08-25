India Have Ability To Squash Everybody, Including Pakistan, In This Asia Cup: Scott Styris

Former New Zealand cricketer Scott Styris believes that India have the ability to squash every team in the upcoming Asia Cup, including their arch-rivals Pakistan. Styris said India missed the trick in the previous edition of the T20 World Cup but added that the side has the ability to defeat everybody in the Asia Cup, including Pakistan. India lost to Pakistan for the first time in a World Cup match last year.

Styris previews India vs Pakistan match

Styris said he wants the Rohit Sharma-led side to impose themselves on other teams given the kind of talent and skill level Indian players possess. He asked India to play the style and brand of cricket that best suits their players. Styris further added that India shouldn't go into the six-team tournament with a middling attitude and said that's where Pakistan have figured things out a little bit more.

"Well, as we know, India has a very strong T20 league as well. I think it's the ability to come together and play the style and brand of cricket that best suits your players. I thought that was the big trick that India missed at the last T20 World Cup as it took them about two games. The two losses they had before they just started to go after the opposition, impose themselves with the talent and skill that they've got. I want to see India do that in this Asia Cup. I want them to impose themselves on the other teams and l they've got the ability to do that, I think they've got the ability to squash everybody, including Pakistan, in this Asia Cup," Styris was quoted as saying on the show ‘SPORTS OVER THE TOP’.

"But if they're going to go into this with this middling attitude of how they want to play the game, then I don't think it's going to happen. I think that's where Pakistan have figured things out a little bit more. So yes, they've got a great T20 competition, but so does India. I don't think that's going to be a defining moment or factor in this match," he added.

Asia Cup 2022

The 2022 edition of the Asia Cup is scheduled to be held in the UAE from August 27 to September 11. India are slated to face their biggest rival Pakistan on August 28. Both teams have reached the UAE, where they are preparing for the big-ticket clash at the ICC Academy. Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Hong Kong are the other teams that will feature in the tournament.

India’s squad for Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan

Pakistan's squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (Captain), Shadab Khan (Vice-Captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir.

Image: ICC/AP/Insta-ScottStyris

