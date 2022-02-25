India Have Found 'calm And Cool' Leader In Rohit Sharma, Says Ex Sri Lankan Player

Former Sri Lanka cricketer Russel Arnold reckoned that the Team India players, under Rohit Sharma, will have the freedom to express themselves. The Men in Blue recently beat West Indies 3-0 in the bilateral series and became ICC’s No.1 team in the T20 format. On Thursday, February 24, India beat Dasun Shanaka’s Sri Lanka by 62 runs in the first ODI of the three-game series.

Russel Arnold reckoned that Rohit Sharma leads from the front and carries a calm demeanour. In the first game in Lucknow, the 34-year-old Rohit scored 44 off 32 and was involved in a 111-run stand for the opening wicket in 11.5 overs. Arnold said that the players have followed Rohit’s footsteps and the veteran hasn’t had the need to dictate terms.

"Different voice is sometimes good for a team, that's what India needed. I thought in that T20 World Cup, the pressure of expectations seemed to wear them down. Now that it's over, all of them are able to express themselves. The captain himself, he generally leads from the front. We never felt he was scoring but he was scoring with a strike rate of 140-150, which is exceptional." Arnold told Star Sports.

"If someone can look so good and look so cool, he really doesn't have to say much. Everyone will follow him. The depth is there in the Indian line-up and that will make Rohit's life a lot easier," he added.

Sunil Gavaskar showers praise on Rohit Sharma

Rohit also conjured praises from legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar, who lauded him for lending Ishan Kishan support in the first game. Kishan was the most attacking batter as he scored 89 runs off 56 balls with the help of 10 fours and three sixes. Gavaskar praised Sharma for not trying to match Kishan’s shot-making and rather, playing second-fiddle.

"You want to get off to a quick start. That is what you got from Rohit and Ishan. Rohit's experience and captaincy skills came through because he didn't try to outscore Ishan when he was batting well. He was happy to take singles and give Ishan the strike," Gavaskar said.

Image: Twitter/Russelarnold69/AP