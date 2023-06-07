'India have made a mistake': Ricky Ponting slams Rohit and Rahul's decision to drop Ashwin

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has slammed Team India for not picking Ravichandran Ashwin in their playing XI for the World Test Championship final. India are currently locking horns against Australia in the second edition of the WTC final at Kennington Oval in England. After winning the toss and opting to field, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma unveiled the playing XI for the ultimate Test match. One of the most notable names missing from the list was that of R Ashwin.

"India have made a mistake of picking a bowling attack just for the first innings of the game. Australia have many left-handers; Ashwin would trouble the left-handers more than Jadeja. I saw the grass, yes there was grass but the deeper I looked, it seemed dry to me," Ponting said while doing commentary for Star Sports.

Why did India drop Ashwin for WTC Final?

Ahead of the match, Indian captain Rohit Sharma explained the tough decision to leave out Ashwin from the playing XI for the WTC final. Rohit attributed the exclusion of Ashwin to the overcast conditions in England. Taking into account the conditions, India opted to go with just one spinner. Rohit acknowledged that it wasn't an ideal situation to leave out Ashwin, but the team needed to make the best decision for the match. The final team combination was determined based on the match day conditions, as stated earlier by head coach Rahul Dravid.

It is worth noting that Ashwin was part of India's playing XI in the inaugural edition of the WTC final in 2021 against New Zealand at The Rose Bowl Stadium in Southampton. In that match, Ashwin was the sole wicket-taker for India in the final innings as New Zealand successfully chased down the target with 8 wickets remaining. Overall, Ashwin has played seven Test matches in England and has taken 18 wickets.

WTC Final: India vs Australia Playing XIs

Australia's Playing XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

India's Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

