India Have The Last Laugh, Clinch The T20I Series With A 36-run Win In The Decider

India registered a 36-run win over England in the series-deciding fifth T20I at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium to seal te T20I series by a 2-1 margin

Press Trust Of India
India defeated England by 36 runs in the fifth Twenty20 International to claim the series 3-2 here on Saturday. Rohit Sharma's blistering 64 off just 34 balls laid the foundation for India's massive total of 224 for two. Skipper Virat Kohli contributed an unbeaten 80 while Suryakumar Yadav scored 32 off 17 balls before Chris Jordan's stunning piece of fielding resulted in his dismissal off Adil Rashid.

Hardik Pandya remained unbeaten on 39. India struck early with Bhivneshwar Kumar dismissing dangerous Jason Roy for a duck and kept consistent pressure on England.

Dawid Malan (68) and Jos Buttler (52) scored half-centuries but the required run rate kept mounting. They managed 188 for 8 for in their 20 overs.

Brief Scores: India: 224 for 2 in 20 overs. (Virat Kohli 80 not out, Rohit Sharma 64; Ben Stokes 1/26, Adil Rashid 1/31).

England: 188 for 8 in 20 overs (Dawid Malan 68, Jos Buttler 52; Shardul Thakur 3/45, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2/15).

