India Head Coach Rahul Dravid Reveals If Skipper Kohli Will Be Available For 3rd SA Test

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid has revealed his thoughts on the availability of India’s Test skipper Virat Kohli for the third Test match of the India vs South Africa, three-match series, to be played at the Newlands Cricket Ground at Cape Town. After leading India to a victory in the first Test at Centurion, Kohli missed the second Test due to back spasms. KL Rahul lead the squad in absence of Kohli but faced a defeat by seven wickets at Johannesburg on his captaincy debut for India in the longest format. Meanwhile, Dravid spoke about Kohli during the virtual press conference after the match.

Speaking during the media interaction, Team India coach Dravid said, “Virat Kohli should be fine from all accounts, he should be fine. He has had the opportunity to run around a little bit, he has had the opportunity to test it a little bit. Hopefully, with a couple of net sessions in Cape Town, he should be good to go. Everything I am hearing and just having a chat with him, he should be good to go in four days time”. At the same time, Dravid also spoke about the batting performance of India in the series so far.

Rahul Dravid on Team India's batting

Shedding his views on India’s batting, Dravid added that the wickets have been challenging for both India and South Africa. He said that South Africa’s fourth-innings chase at Johannesburg was probably their best show with the bat and added Indian batting line-up needs to capitulate on key moments during partnerships and make them last longer.

”Certainly, we would like to bat a little better. Maybe the guys who got starts could have converted them into 100s. That was the difference in the first game, we had Rahul scoring a century for us and we ended up on the winning side. Dean Elgar scored 96 in this Test and South Africa ended up on the winning side,” the head coach elaborated. KL Rahul is currently the leading run-scorer of the series with a total of 204 runs scored in two matches at an average of 51.00. He has also hit a century and a half-century, with the century coming in the first innings of the Centurion Test.

