Team India suffered a major blow ahead of the upcoming Asia Cup 2022 tournament with head coach Rahul Dravid testing positive for COVID-19. "Team India Head Coach Rahul Dravid has tested positive for COVID-19 in a routine test conducted ahead of the team’s departure to the UAE for Asia Cup 2022. Mr. Dravid is under the supervision of the BCCI Medical team and has mild symptoms. He will join the team once he returns with a negative COVID-19 report. The rest of the team will assemble in UAE on 23rd August, 2022," BCCI said in a statement.

What could possibly happen if Rahul Dravid skips Asia Cup?

Dravid had been rested by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for Team India's three-match ODI Series in Zimbabwe that concluded on Monday. In his absence, VVS Laxman travelled with the national team where the men in blue whitewashed the home team after winning all the three matches of the one-day series. inews

It is understood that for the time being, assistant coach Paras Mhambrey will be in-charge of the team but a call on whether NCA head VVS Laxman will join the team in Dubai will be taken later on Tuesday.

In case Dravid is unable to take over the proceedings as Team India coach, it is most likely that Laxman will continue to remain with the team for the upcoming Asia Cup edition. Laxman, who is the director of the National Cricket Academy (NCA), has coached India on several tours against South Africa, Ireland and Zimbabwe. Under Laxman's tutelage, India has previously won the Ireland series and most recently Zimbabwe.

The BCCI, however, is yet to officially confirm about this development. It also remains unclear whether Dravid will join the team for the opening match against Pakistan or will directly fly to the UAE after receiving clearance from the board's medical staff. The Indian team is set to begin training in Dubai three days before the opening encounter against their arch-rivals Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the team will be without its senior pacer Jasprit Bumrah who was ruled out of the tournament due to back injury. Bumrah previously played for India in the ODI series against England after which he was rested for West Indies and Zimbabwe tours. Harshal Patel was also ruled out of Asia Cup after suffering a rib injury during India's series against West Indies.

Asia Cup 2022: Details, India squad

The Asia Cup 2022 event is scheduled to begin in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on August 27 with the final scheduled to take place on September 11 in Dubai. Rohit Sharma will be leading the Indian team comprising of youth and experience.

India’s Squad for Asia Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(Wk), Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik (Wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.