'India in safe hands': Former India cricketer hails Suryakumar's promising return to form

Suryakumar Yadav, the dynamic Indian cricketer known for his dazzling performances in T20 cricket, made a resounding return to form in the ODI format. His recent exploits against Australia in Mohali have garnered praise and excitement from fans and experts alike.

3 things you need to know

India beat Australia by five wickets in the first ODI

Suryakumar Yadav scored a fifty at a strike rate of 102.04

Suryakumar smashed five boundaries and one maximum

Suryakumar Yadav returns to form ahead of World Cup

In the first ODI clash against Australia at the PCA Stadium in Mohali, Suryakumar showcased his prowess with the bat, amassing a noteworthy fifty off 49 deliveries. His innings played a pivotal role in India's five-wicket victory over Australia, propelling the team to a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

This achievement holds special significance as it marks Suryakumar's first ODI fifty in 19 months, a remarkable turnaround that has been met with widespread praise. Abhishek Nayar, a former Indian cricketer turned commentator, lauded Suryakumar's performance, highlighting its positive implications for India's upcoming World Cup campaign.

Nayar, while speaking on Jio Cinema, expressed his confidence in Suryakumar's abilities. He noted that there had been doubts surrounding Suryakumar's form in ODIs and his ability to replicate his T20 success in the 50-over format.

"Suryakumar Yadav coming back to form, scoring that fifty after one whole year just tells you that India are in safe hands going into the World Cup. There were a lot of questions asked in terms of his form in ODIs, whether or not he can replicate what he does in T20 cricket so very well in ODIs,” Nayar said.

Suryakumar Yadav overcomes struggles

Suryakumar's resurgence in the first ODI against Australia is particularly noteworthy given his previous struggles in ODIs. Despite being a dominant force in T20 cricket and even holding the top spot in the ICC T20I rankings for batters in October 2022, he faced challenges in adapting his skills to the longer format. However, his recent half-century against the formidable Australian side signifies a promising shift in his ODI career.

The Indian team management has also shown unwavering support for Suryakumar. India head coach Rahul Dravid spoke about the trust they have in him, which has allowed Suryakumar the freedom to express himself on the field.

Nayar also emphasised the significance of Suryakumar's achievement, stating that "(This) innings will give him and everyone out there a lot of confidence."

As Suryakumar continues to refine his skills and adapt to various cricketing formats, the anticipation surrounding his future performances is palpable. Fans and fellow players are eagerly awaiting more remarkable displays from this gifted cricketer as India gear up for more ODI battles and the highly-anticipated World Cup.