India Legend Wants Rohit Sharma-led Side To Do THIS Ahead Of 3rd ODI Against Bangladesh

Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has shared an important piece of advice for Team India ahead of their third and final ODI match against Bangladesh. India has lost the three-match series after suffering defeats in the first two matches. Ahead of the third game on Friday, Gavaskar said he wants the Rohit Sharma-led side to field their best playing XI, adding that it's a matter of finding confidence for the subsequent Test series between the two teams.

"They have to pick their strong side. It’s a matter of finding confidence for the Test match that follows. The composition of the Test squad and the ODI squad is going to be a little different. But against a team that is batting and bowling so well, Bangladesh have been outstanding. India need to win this. India need to reduce the margin to 2-1. Win the 3rd ODI and get their confidence up and try and win the Test in Chattogram," Gavaskar told Sony Sports.

India vs Bangladesh

India lost the first ODI by 1 wicket before going down in the second match by 5 runs. Bangladesh stole victory from the jaws of defeat in both matches. Mehidy Hasan played a vital role with the bat in Bangladesh's win in both the first and second ODI. He scored a hundred in the second match to help his team recover from a shaky start. In the first ODI, Hasan scored an unbeaten 38 off 39 balls to chase down a low total of 186 runs in just 46 overs.

Meanwhile, India is expected to play the third ODI without their captain as Rohit Sharma will likely miss the game due to an injury he suffered in the previous game. Rohit sustained a thumb injury while fielding at slips. He has dislocated his thumb and will soon fly to Mumbai for further assessment. Rohit's replacement for the match has not been named yet but someone from the squad is anticipated to take his place. Rohit might also miss the upcoming Test series due to the injury.

Image: Twitter/BCCI