India Legends Restrict West Indies Legends To 150/8 Despite Chanderpaul's Solid Fifty

India Legends put up a great show and ensured that they had the crowd on their feet when they locked horns against the Brian Lara-led West Indies XI in the very first match of the Road Safety World Series at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. It was an occasion where every cricket fan got to see the best in the business during their heydays square off against each other in a dream match. The India Legends had a star-studded team comprising the likes of Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, and Zaheer Khan, etc.

READ: Hardik Pandya does a 'Nataraja', takes out Shivam Dube with an insane one-legged six

READ: PM Modi wishes India & Australia ahead of the T20 WC final, calls for 'MCG to go Blue'

India Legends restrict West Indies Legends to 150/8

The hometown hero Sachin Tendulkar called it right at the toss and he had no hesitation in bowling first. Windies openers Darren Ganga and Shivnarine Chanderpaul were cautious in the beginning but then started attacking when they got the loose deliveries. When Brian Lara was out in the middle after the fall of an early wicket, it seemed that the 'Prince of Trinidad' would play a big knock after he had played some delightful strokes. However, that was not to be as he was stumped by Sameer Dighe after he was completely beaten by Irfan Pathan for 17.

Zaheer Khan also made an impact with two wickets both of which were unplayable deliveries. He had got the opening batsman Ganga out and then castled Ridley Jacobs in the death overs. Not only that but Zak also took an absolute blinder to get rid off Ricardo Powell. For the West Indies Legends, Chanderpaul anchored the innings when he was losing partners at the other end. He scored a splendid half-century and remained unbeaten on 41-ball 61 at a strike rate of 148.78 which included six boundaries and two maximums as the Windies finished their innings at 150/8 in their 20 overs.

READ: Brad Haddin settles Australia's keeper debate, calls Paine the 'most pure gloveman'

READ: India's T20 World Cup win could start a major breakthrough: Brett Lee

(Image Courtesy: @RSWorldSeries)