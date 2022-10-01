India Legends V Sri Lanka Legends Live Stream: How To Watch Road Safety World Series Final

India Legends will defend their title at the Road Safety World Series 2022 in the summit clash against Sri Lanka on Saturday. India Legends qualified for the final after defeating Australia Legends by five runs on September 29. On the other hand, Sri Lanka claimed a 14-run win against West Indies Legends to reach the summit clash.

Earlier in the group stage, Sri Lanka topped the points table with four wins from five games, while India finished third with two wins. Meanwhile, India Legends chased down 172 runs in the first semi-final, courtesy of Naman Ojha’s unbeaten knock of 90 runs in 62 balls. Sri Lanka Legends won the 2nd semi-final by defending a total of 172/9.

Where is the India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends final taking place?

The India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends final will be played at at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.

When will the India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends final begin?

The Road Safety World Series 2022 final between India Legends and Sri Lanka Legends is scheduled to begin at 7.30 p.m. IST on Saturday, October 1.

How to watch the India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends final on TV in India?

The live broadcast of the Road Safety World Series final between India Legends and Sri Lanka Legends will be available on Sports18.

How to watch live streaming Road Safety World Series 2022 final in India?

The live streaming of India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends final will be available on the Voot app and Jio TV.

India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends: Predicted Playing XIs

India Legends Predicted Playing XI: Sachin Tendulkar (c), Naman Ojha (wicketkeeper), Subramaniam Badrinath, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Stuart Binny, Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Pragyan Ojha, Munaf Patel, Rahul Sharma

Sri Lanka Legends Predicted Playing XI: Mahela Udawatte, Tillakaratne Dilshan (c), Upul Tharanga (wk), Jeevan Mendis, Chamara Silva, Sanath Jayasuriya, Dilshan Munaweera, Asela Gunaratne, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Kulasekara, Ishan Jayaratne

India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends: Full Squads

India Legends: Sachin Tendulkar (c), Harbhajan Singh, Rajesh Pawar, Yuvraj Singh, S Badrinath, Stuart Binny, Vinay Kumar, Irfan Pathan, Naman Ojha, Yusuf Pathan, Suresh Raina, Munaf Patel, Pragyan Ojha, Rahul Sharma, Abhimanyu Mithun, Manpreet Gony, Ravi Gaikwad.

Sri Lanka Legends: Sanath Jayasuriya, Chaminda Vaas, Tillakaratne Dilshan (c), Chamara Silva, Kaushalya Weeraratne, Upul Tharanga, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Dilruwan Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Dhammika Prasad, Nuwan Kulasekara, Mahela Udawatte, Chamara Kapugedera, Ishan Jayaratne, Dilshan Munaweera, Isuru Udana, Chaturanga de Silva, Asela Gunaratne.