India Legends Vs Bangladesh Legends: IN-L Vs BN-L Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips & More

India Legends are set to play their final match of the league stage in the Road Safety World Series when they face Bangladesh Legends on Sunday, September 25. The match is scheduled to be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun and will start at 7:30 pm IST. India Legends are currently second on the points table and come into this fixture after beating England Legends in their previous match. In the previous match, Captain Sachin Tendulkar smashed 40 runs off 20 balls, while Yuvraj Singh scored 31 runs off 15 helping India post 170/5 in 15 overs. The bowlers bowled really well with veteran spinner Rajesh Pawar taking three wickets for 12 runs securing a 40-run win for the team.

Bangladesh Legends had a tournament to forget losing all their three matches so far. The previous match against Australia Legends ended with 3 wicket defeat. Bangladesh batting first scored 158/9 with Elias Sunny scoring 32 runs. Sunny also picked up four wickets giving away only eight runs. However, Brad Haddin's heroics ensured Australia managed to win the match in the last over. Ahead of the India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends fixture, we take look at IN-L vs BN-L Dream11 prediction.

RSWS 2022: IN-L vs BN-L Dream11 prediction

Wicket-keeper(s): Naman Ojha

Batsmen: Sachin Tendulkar(c), Aftab Ahmed,Yusuf Pathan

All-rounder(s): Yuvraj Singh, Stuart Binny, Alok Kapali,Elias Sunny

Bowlers: Manpreet Gony, Abdur Razzak, Rajesh Pawar

India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends fantasy picks

Sachin Tendulkar

The Master Blaster smashed 40 runs off just 20 balls in the previous match against England Legends. He will hope to notch up his first half-century against Bangladesh Legends. Overall he has scored 75 runs in just three matches at a strike rate of 156.25.

Yusuf Pathan

The batting all-rounder is in red-hot form and will look to carry on the form in the upcoming match. Pathan smashed27 runs off 11 balls against England in the last match. Overall he has scored 62 runs in two matches.

Alok Kapali

The in-form Bangladeshi all-rounder has been the best player for his team so far. He is leading the scoring charts for his team with 76 runs and has taken two wickets in three innings as well.

Elias Sunny

The 36-year-old all-rounder was sensational against Australia in the last match with both bat and a ball. He smashed unbeaten 32 runs and then took four wickets while conceding only eight runs but was not able to guide his team to a win.

IN-L vs BN-L predicted playing XI

India Legends: Naman Ojha (wk), Sachin Tendulkar (c), Suresh Raina, Stuart Binny, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Irfan Pathan, Pragyan Ojha, Rajesh Pawar, Rahul Sharma

Bangladesh Legends: Nazimuddin, Mehrab Hossain, Aftab Ahmed, Alok Kapali, Dhiman Ghosh (wk), Nazmus Sadat, Elias Sunny, Mohammad Sharif (c), Dolar Mahmud, Abdur Razzak, Abul Hasan