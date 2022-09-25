India Legends Vs Bangladesh Legends Live Streaming: How To Watch RSWS 2022 LIVE In India

India Legends are up against Bangladesh Legends in match no. 18 of the Road Safety World Series 2022 tournament on Sunday. India Legends are coming into the match, on the back of a 40-run victory against England Legends in their previous game. On the other hand, Bangladesh Legends head into the game on the back of a three-wicket loss to Australia Legends in their previous game.

With just a few games remaining in the league stage of the Road Safety World Series 2022, India Legends look to win Sunday’s game and seal their place in the semi-final. India Legends currently sit 2nd in the table with two wins, while two of their games have ended in draws. Meanwhile, Bangladesh Legends are currently placed at the bottom of the table with three defeats in three games.

Where is the India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends match taking place?

The India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends match will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun.

When will the India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends match begin?

The India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends match is scheduled to begin at 7.30 p.m. IST on Sunday, September 25.

How to watch the India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends match on TV in India?

The live broadcast of the Road Safety World Series match between India Legends and Bangladesh Legends will be available on Sports18, Ristey Cineplex, and Colors Cineplex Superhits.

How to watch Road Safety World Series 2022 live stream in India?

The live streaming of the Road Safety World Series match between India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends will be available on the Voot app.

India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends: Predicted Playing XIs

India Legends Predicted Playing XI: Sachin Tendulkar (c), Naman Ojha (wicketkeeper), Subramaniam Badrinath, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Stuart Binny, Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Pragyan Ojha, Munaf Patel, Rahul Sharma

Bangladesh Legends Predicted Playing XI: M Hossain, Nazimuddin, A Ahmed, Kapali, N Sadat, D Ghosh, Elias Sunny, Abul Hasan, M Sharif, D Mahmud, Razzak

India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends: Full Squads

India Legends: Sachin Tendulkar (c), Harbhajan Singh, Rajesh Pawar, Yuvraj Singh, S Badrinath, Stuart Binny, Vinay Kumar, Irfan Pathan, Naman Ojha, Yusuf Pathan, Suresh Raina, Munaf Patel, Pragyan Ojha, Rahul Sharma, Abhimanyu Mithun, Manpreet Gony, Ravi Gaikwad.

Bangladesh Legends: Nazimuddin, Mehrab Hossain, Aftab Ahmed, Alok Kapali, Dhiman Ghosh (w), Khaled Mashud, Abdur Razzak, Elias Sunny, Abul Hasan, Mohammad Sharif(c), Dolar Mahmud, Shahadat Hossain, Tushar Imran, Nazmus Sadat, Alamgir Kabir, Mamun Rashed