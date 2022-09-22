India Legends are all set to lock horns against England Legends in the 14th game of the ongoing Road Safety World Series on Thursday, September 22. Former India batter Sachin Tendulkar will lead the India Legends side, while Ian Bell will captain England Legends. India Legends are currently in third place on the points tally with four points to their name. New Zealand Legends are ranked seventh on the table with one point.

India Legends vs England Legends: Fantasy Tips

Yusuf Pathan, Suresh Raina, and Irfan Pathan are the players to watch out for from the India Legends team, while Ian Bell, Tim Ambrose and Stephen Parry are the players to keep an eye on from the England Legends squad. Suresh Raina and Yusuf Pathan will be good choices for captains in fantasy apps, while Irfan Pathan can be a good pick for vice-captain.

India Legends vs England Legends: Dream11 Team 1

Wicketkeepers: Phil Mustard, Naman Ojha

Batters: Suresh Raina (c), Yusuf Pathan, Sachin Tendulkar, Ian Bell

All-rounders: Yusuf Pathan (vc), Irfan Pathan

Bowlers: Pragyan Ojha, Chris Schofield, Stephen Parry

India Legends vs England Legends: Dream11 Team 2

Wicketkeepers: Phil Mustard, Naman Ojha

Batters: Suresh Raina, Yusuf Pathan (c), Ian Bell, Darren Maddy, Mal Loye

All-rounder: Irfan Pathan (vc)

Bowlers: Pragyan Ojha, Manpreet Gony, Chris Schofield

India Legends vs England Legends: Predicted Playing XIs

India Legends: Naman Ojha (wicket-keeper), Sachin Tendulkar (captain), Suresh Raina, Stuart Binny, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Munaf Patel, Rahul Sharma, Pragyan Ojha.

England Legends: Ian Bell (captain), Phil Mustard (wicket-keeper), Mal Loye, Darren Maddy, Tim Ambrose, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Rikki Clarke, Chris Schofield, Stephen Parry, Chris Tremlett, Stuart Meaker.

India Legends vs England Legends: Full squads

India Legends: Sachin Tendulkar (c), Harbhajan Singh, Rajesh Pawar, Yuvraj Singh, S Badrinath, Stuart Binny, Vinay Kumar, Irfan Pathan, Naman Ojha, Yusuf Pathan, Suresh Raina, Munaf Patel, Pragyan Ojha, Rahul Sharma, Abhimanyu Mithun, Manpreet Gony, Ravi Gaikwad.

England Legends: Mal Loye, Darren Maddy, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Chris Schofield, Ian Bell (c), Chris Tremlett, Matt Prior, Phil Mustard, Tim Ambrose, Tim Bresnan, Rikki Clarke, Nick Compton, Jade Dernbach, Stephen Parry, James Tindall.

