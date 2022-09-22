India Legends are all set to lock horns against England Legends in the 14th game of the ongoing Road Safety World Series on Monday. Former India batter Sachin Tendulkar will lead the India Legends side, while Ian Bell will captain England Legends. India Legends are currently in third place on the points table with four points in three matches. India legends' last two matches have been washed out with fans eagerly waiting for the likes of Suresh Raina, Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh to be in action.

Sachin looked in brilliant touch against New Zealand Legends as he smacked 19 off 13 balls before rain intervened. England legends are in 7th position with 1 point from three matches. India legends will play their first match in Dehradun. Ahead of the Road Safety World Series match, let's take a look at how to watch the live telecast and live streaming details of the India Legends vs England Legends game.

Honourable Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Shri @pushkardhami welcomes all the cricketers of the Road Safety World Series to the state and enlightens on the importance of Road Safety in everyone's lives.#RoadSafetyWorldSeries #RSWS #Uttarakhand #dehradun @RSWorldSeries pic.twitter.com/862FjapG6o — Road Safety World Series (@RSWorldSeries) September 21, 2022

Where is the India Legends vs England Legends match taking place?

The India Legends vs England Legends match will be played at at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun.

When will the India Legends vs England Legends match begin?

The India Legends vs England Legends match is scheduled to begin at 7.30 p.m. IST on Monday, September 22.

How to watch the India Legends vs England Legends match on TV in India?

The live broadcast of the Road Safety World Series match between India Legends and England Legends will be available on Sports18, Ristey Cineplex, and Colors Cineplex Superhits.

How to watch Road Safety World Series live stream in India?

The live streaming of the Road Safety World Series match between India Legends vs England Legends will be available on the Voot app.

India Legends vs England Legends: Predicted Playing XIs

India Legends Predicted XI: Sachin Tendulkar (captain), Naman Ojha (wicketkeeper), Subramaniam Badrinath, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Stuart Binny, Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Pragyan Ojha, Munaf Patel, Rahul Sharma.

England Legends Predicted XI: Ian Bell (captain), Phil Mustard (wicket-keeper), Mal Loye, Darren Maddy, Tim Ambrose, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Rikki Clarke, Chris Schofield, Stephen Parry, Chris Tremlett, Stuart Meaker.

India Legends vs England Legends: Full squads

India Legends: Sachin Tendulkar (c), Harbhajan Singh, Rajesh Pawar, Yuvraj Singh, S Badrinath, Stuart Binny, Vinay Kumar, Irfan Pathan, Naman Ojha, Yusuf Pathan, Suresh Raina, Munaf Patel, Pragyan Ojha, Rahul Sharma, Abhimanyu Mithun, Manpreet Gony, Ravi Gaikwad.

England Legends: Ian Bell (C), Nicholas Compton, Phil Mustard, Chris Tremlett, Darren Maddy, Darren Stevens, James Tindall, Rikki Clarke, Stephen Parry, Tim Ambrose, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Chris Schofield, Jade Dernback, Mal Loye.

Image: Twitter/RSWS