The India Legends are up against New Zealand Legends in match no. 12 of the Road Safety World Series 2022 on Monday at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. India head into the match after their last game against the West Indies Legends was washed out without a single ball being bowled. On the other hand, New Zealand Legends defeated Bangladesh Legends by eight wickets in their last game.

The tournament kicked off with India Legends winning the campaign opener by 61 runs against South Africa Legends. In the match, Stuart Binny and Yusuf Pathan hit runs to take the team’s total to 217/4 before the bowlers unleashed their wrath. South Africa Legends ended up on the losing side after being restricted to 156/9.

Meanwhile, New Zealand Legends kicked off their Road Safety World Series 2022 with a nine-wicket loss against the South Africa legends. The Ross Taylor-led team then emerged as victorious by eight wickets against their Bangladesh counterparts. The New Zealand side currently sit 6th in the Road Safety World Series 2022 points table, whereas India sits at 3rd below Sri Lanka Legends and West Indies Legends.

India Legends vs New Zealand Legends: Dream11 Predictions and Playing XIs

Fantasy Teams: Sachin Tendulkar, Naman Ojha, Yuvraj Singh (vc), Jamie How, Suresh Raina, Yusuf Pathan (c), Ross Taylor, Dean Brownlie, Kyle Mills, Rahul Sharma, Pragyan Ojha

India Legends Playing XI: Naman Ojha(w), Sachin Tendulkar(c), Suresh Raina, Stuart Binny, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Rahul Sharma, Pragyan Ojha, Abhimanyu Mithun.

New Zealand Legends Playing XI: Jamie How, Dean Brownlie, Ross Taylor(c), Aaron Redmond, Neil Broom, Gareth Hopkins(w), Jacob Oram, James Franklin, Hamish Bennett, Kyle Mills, Shane Bond.

IND-L vs SL-L, Road Safety World Series 2022: Fantasy Tips

Stuart Binny hit 82* runs for Indian Legends in the tournament opener.

Yusuf Pathan hit 35 runs in 15 balls in the first match for India Legends.

Dean Brownlie has scored the maximum of 79 runs in two games.

Rahul Sharma took three wickets for India in the precious team

IND-L vs SL-L, Road Safety World Series 2022: Full Squads

India Legends: Sachin Tendulkar(c), Naman Ojha(w), Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Stuart Binny, Manpreet Gony, Harbhajan Singh, Munaf Patel, Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun, Pragyan Ojha, Balasubramaniam, Rahul Sharma, Rajesh Pawar

New Zealand Legends: Anton Devcich, Jamie How, Dean Brownlie, Ross Taylor(c), Gareth Hopkins(w), Scott Styris, Neil Broom, Kyle Mills, Hamish Bennett, Jason Spice, James Franklin, Craig McMillan, Jacob Oram, Shane Bond, Aaron Redmond, Bruce Martin