India Legends are all set to lock horns against New Zealand Legends in the 12th game of the ongoing Road Safety World Series on Monday. Former India batter Sachin Tendulkar will lead the India Legends side, while Ross Taylor will captain New Zealand Legends. India Legends are currently in third place on the points table with three points to their name. New Zealand Legends are ranked sixth with two points.

Where is the India Legends vs New Zealand Legends match taking place?

The India Legends vs New Zealand Legends match will be played at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore, India.

When will the India Legends vs New Zealand Legends match begin?

The India Legends vs New Zealand Legends match is scheduled to begin at 7.30 p.m. IST on Monday, September 19.

How to watch the live telecast of the India Legends vs New Zealand Legends match in India?

The live broadcast of the Road Safety World Series match between India Legends and New Zealand Legends will be available on Sports18, Ristey Cineplex, and Colors Cineplex Superhits.

How to watch Road Safety World Series live stream in India?

The live streaming of the Road Safety World Series match between India Legends vs New Zealand Legends will be available on the Voot app.

India Legends vs New Zealand Legends: Predicted Playing XIs

India Legends Predicted XI: Sachin Tendulkar (captain), Naman Ojha (wicketkeeper), Subramaniam Badrinath, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Stuart Binny, Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Pragyan Ojha, Munaf Patel, Rahul Sharma.

New Zealand Legends Predicted XI: Aaron Redmond, Anton Devcich, Dean Brownlie, Ross Taylor (captain), Neil Broom, Jacob Oram, Craig McMillan, Gareth Hopkins (wicketkeeper), Bruce Martin, Shane Bond, Hamish Bennett.

India Legends vs New Zealand Legends: Full squads

India Legends: Sachin Tendulkar (c), Harbhajan Singh, Rajesh Pawar, Yuvraj Singh, S Badrinath, Stuart Binny, Vinay Kumar, Irfan Pathan, Naman Ojha, Yusuf Pathan, Suresh Raina, Munaf Patel, Pragyan Ojha, Rahul Sharma, Abhimanyu Mithun, Manpreet Gony, Ravi Gaikwad.

New Zealand Legends: Craig McMillan, Scott Styris, James Franklin, Gareth Hopkins, Shane Bond, Kyle Mills, Jamie How, Bruce Martin, Aaron Redmond, Jason Spice, Ross Taylor (c), Neil Broom, Dean Brownlie, Anton Devcich, Hamish Bennett.

Image: Twitter/RSWS

