India Legends Vs South Africa Legends: IND-L Vs SA-L Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI & H2H

India Legends are up against South Africa Legends in the opening games of Road Safety World Series 2022 at the Green Park in Kanpur on Saturday. This is the second edition of the iconic tournament, which is played between teams formed of former international cricketers. The 2022 edition will see the participation of eight teams in total, which are, India Legends, South Africa Legends, Sri Lanka Legends, New Zealand Legends, England Legends, Bangladesh Legends, Australia Legends, and West Indies Legends.

Each team will play five group stage matches before the top four teams lock horns in the semi-finals. The winners of the semis will then compete for the Road Safety World Series trophy on Saturday, October 1. The Indian Legend squad for the tournament is being led by legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. The squad features prominent players like Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, and Harbhajan Singh, among others.

On the other hand, iconic cricketer Jonty Rhodes will be leading the South Africa Legends. The South African side also features players like Johan Botha, Makhaya Ntini, Veron Philander, and Andrew Puttick, among others. Meanwhile, this is the second ever match played between the India Legends and South Africa Legends.

Road Safety World Series 2022, India Legends vs South Africa Legends: Dream 11 Predictions

Fantasy Team: Naman Ojha, Sachin Tendulkar, Morne van Wyk, Suresh Raina (vc), Yuvraj Singh (c), Lance Klusner, Vernon Philander, Irfan Pathan, Johan Botha, Makhaya Nitini, Rahul Sharma

Road Safety World Series 2022, IN-L vs SA-L: Predicted Playing XIs

India Legends: YK Pathan, S Badrinath, Suresh Raina, SR Tendulkar(C), Yuvraj Singh, IK Pathan, NV Ojha, MS Gony, PP Ojha, H Singh, MM Patel.

South Africa Legends: JN Rhodes(C), AN Petersen, AG Puttick, JA Rudolph, M Ntini, L Klusener, VD Philander, MN van Wyk, J Botha, JJ van der Wath, MS Tshabalala

Road Safety World Series 2022, IN-L vs SA-L: Head-to-Head stats

India and South Africa previously clashed once in the first edition of the Road Safety World Series. In match no. 13 of the 2020 edition, India set a massive target of 204 runs for the opposition and won the match by restricting South Africa to 148/7 in 20 overs. 2011 World Cup winning former Team India allrounder Yuvraj Singh starred in the match with a 22-ball unbeaten knock of 52 runs, with the help of six sixes and a four.

At the same time, Tendulkar also hit 60 runs off 37 balls for India Legends. In the bowling department, Yusuf Pathan contributed with the best figures of 3/34 and Yuvraj notched up two wickets. Pragyan Ojha and Vinay Kumar contributed to India’s 56 runs with one wicket each.

Road Safety World Series 2022, IN-L vs SA-L: Full Squads

India Legends: Sachin Tendulkar (C), Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Munaf Patel, Subramaniam Badrinath, Stuart Binny, Naman Ojha, Manpreet Gony, Pragyan Ojha, Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun, Rajesh Pawar, and Rahul Sharma

South Africa Legends: Jonty Rhodes (C), Alviro Petersen, Andrew Puttick, Eddie Leie, Garnett Kruger, Henry Davids, Jacques Rudolph, Johan Botha, Johan van der Wath, Lance Klusener, L. Norris Jones, Makhaya Ntini, Morne van Wyk, T Tshabalala, Vernon Philander, and Zander de Bruyn