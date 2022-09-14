After a convincing 61-run win over the South Africa Legends in their opening game of the Road Safety World Series (RSWS) 2022, the India Legends are all set to take on the West Indies Legends in their second match on Wednesday, September 14. On the other hand, the West Indies head into this clash on the back of a six-wicket victory against the Bangladesh Legends.

Ahead of what promises to be an exciting clash featuring two top sides, here is a look at our India Legends vs West Indies Legends predicted playing XI and IN-L vs WI-L Dream11 prediction. The match is taking place in Kanpur and will begin live at 7.30 p.m. IST.

India Legends vs West Indies Legends squads

India Legends: Naman Ojha(w), Sachin Tendulkar(c), Suresh Raina, Stuart Binny, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Munaf Patel, Rahul Sharma, Pragyan Ojha, Harbhajan Singh, S Badrinath, Rajesh Pawar, Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun

West Indies Legends: Dwayne Smith(c), Dave Mohammed, Narsingh Deonarine, Kirk Edwards, Danza Hyatt, William Perkins(w), Sulieman Benn, Devendra Bishoo, Marlon Black, Krishmar Santokie, Daren Powell

IN-L vs WI-L predicted playing XI

India Legends: Sachin Tendulkar (c), Naman Ojha (wk), Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Stuart Binny, Manpreet Gony, Vinay Kumar, Harbhajan Singh, Pragyan Ojha

West Indies Legends: Kirk Edwards, Sulieman Benn, Danza Hyatt, Devendra Bishoo, Marlon Black, William Perkins (wk), Narsingh Deonarine, Dwayne Smith (c), Krishmar Santokie, Dave Mohammed, Daren Powell

IN-L vs WI-L Dream11 prediction

Wicket-keeper(s): Naman Ojha

Batsmen: Yuvraj Singh, Sachin Tendulkar(c), Suresh Raina, Kirk Edwards

All-rounder(s): Yusuf Pathan, Dwayne Smith, Stuart Binny

Bowlers: Vinay Kumar, Devendra Bishoo, Sulieman Benn

RSWS 2022 points table update: SL-L lead

After having played two matches in the ongoing Road Safety World Series 2022, the Sri Lankan Legends lead with four points and a net run rate of 2.159. They are followed by India Legends in second place, who have two points and an NRR of 3.050 after one match. Meanwhile, the West Indies Legends and South African Legends also have two points each, while the rest of the teams are yet to open their account.