The match 6 of the Road Safety World Series 2022 will see India Legends taking on West Indies legends in Kanpur. Both the teams made unbeaten start to their campaign and will look to second consecutive match of the campaign. India Legends led by Sachin Tendulkar began their campaign with a 61-run victory over South Africa. Stuart Binny was the man of the match in that contest with an unbeaten 82 runs of 42 balls.

The West Indies Legends began their camapign without talismanic skipper Brian Lara but went onto win the match against Bangladesh Legends by 6 wickets. Daren Powell was awarded the man of the match award for his superb bowling effort. The pacer conceded just 3 runs from 4 overs which also included one maiden over. Ahead of the exciting clash, we take a look at the India Legends vs West Indies Legends live stream details.

Where is the India Legends vs West Indies Legends match taking place?

The India Legends vs West Indies Legends match will be played at Green Park stadium in Kanpur, India.

When will the India Legends vs West Indies Legends match begin?

The India Legends vs West Indies Legends match is scheduled to begin at 7.30 p.m. IST on Wednesday, September 14.

How to watch the live telecast of India Legends vs West Indies Legends match in India?

The India Legends vs West Indies Legends match will be live broadcast on Sports18, Ristey Cineplex, and Colors Cineplex Superhits.

How to watch Road Safety World Series live stream in India?

The India Legends vs West Indies Legends live stream will be available on the Voot app.

Road Safety World Series 2022, India Legends vs West Indies Legends squads

India Legends squad

Sachin Tendulkar (C), Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Munaf Patel, Subramaniam Badrinath, Stuart Binny, Naman Ojha, Manpreet Gony, Pragyan Ojha, Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun, Rajesh Pawar, and Rahul Sharma.

West Indies Legends squad

Brian Lara (C), Danza Hyatt, Devendra Bishoo, Dwayne Smith, Jerome Taylor, Kirk Edwards, Marlon Ian Black, Narsingh Deonarine, Sulieman Benn, Daren Powell, William Perkins, Darion Barthley, Dave Mohammed, and Krishmar Santokie.

India Legends vs West Indies Legends probable XI

India Legends: Naman Ojha, Sachin Tendulkar (c), Suresh Raina, Stuart Binny, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Gony, Munaf Patel, Rahul Sharma, Pragyan Ojha

West Indies Legends: Dwayne Smith, D Mohammed, Brian Lara (c), Kirk Edwards, Danza Hyatt,William Perkins, Suliemann Benn, Devendra Bishoo, Marlon Black, Krishmar Santokie, Daren Powell