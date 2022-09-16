India Maharajas will square off against World Giants in the opening match of the Legends League Cricket 2022 edition on Friday. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. IST and will be held at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata. The charity match between the Maharajas and Giants will celebrate the 75 years of India's independence. The proceeds from the match will go to former India captain Kapil Dev's chairty.

While former India opener Virender Sehwag will lead India Maharajas, South Africa legend Jacques Kallis will captain World Giants. The Giants are expected to win the game given their past record against Maharajas. In the previous edition of the Legends League Cricket, the Giants and Maharajas met twice and the former won on both occasions.

Where is the India Maharajas vs World Giants taking place?

India Maharajas vs World Giants Legends League Cricket match will be held at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata.

At what time will the India Maharajas vs World Giants start?

India Maharajas vs World Giants Legends League Cricket match will begin at 7:30 p.m. IST.

India Maharajas vs World Giants: Where to watch LLC in India?

The live broadcast of the Legends League Cricket match between India Maharajas and World Giants will be available on Star Sports Network in India. Fans can watch their favourite cricketers play on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports First, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada TV channels. The live streaming of the match will be carried on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The match can also be streamed on the FanCode app.

India Maharajas vs World Giants: Predicted Playing XIs

India Maharajas: Virender Sehwag (c), S Badrinath, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Kaif, Parthiv Patel (wk), Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, S Sreesanth, Pragyan Ojha, RP Singh, Joginder Sharma.

World Giants: Shane Watson, Jacques Kallis (c), Eoin Morgan, Lendl Simmons, Kevin O'Brien, Matt Prior (wk), Daniel Vettori, Muttiah Muralitharan, Dale Steyn, Brett Lee, Mitchell Johnson.

India Maharajas vs World Giants: Full squads

India Maharajas Squad: Virender Sehwag (C), Mohammad Kaif, S Badrinath, Yusuf Pathan, Stuart Binny, Joginder Sharma, Reetinder Sodhi, Irfan Pathan, Parthiv Patel, Naman Ojha, S Sreesanth, Harbhajan Singh, Ashok Dinda, RP Singh, Ajay Jadeja.

World Giants Squad: Eoin Morgan (C), Lendl Simmons, Herschelle Gibbs, Jonty Rhodes, Asghar Afghan, Jacques Kallis, Sanath Jayasuriya, Hamilton Masakadza, Kevin O Brien, Nathan McCullum, Matt Prior, Denesh Ramdin, Muttiah Muralitharan, Dale Steyn, Mashrafe Mortaza, Mitchell Johnson, Brett Lee.

Image: Twitter/LLC

