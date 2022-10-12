India Match Australia's Long-standing World Record After Epic ODI Series Win Over Proteas

Shikhar Dhawan-led Team India dished out an exceptional performance on Tuesday against South Africa to clinch the ODI series at home. Kuldeep Yadav ran riot with the ball picking up four wickets to bowl out South Africa to their lowest ODI score at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Apart from winning the series, Team India also managed to achieve a massive record.

India vs South Africa 3rd ODI: Men in Blue win 38th overall match of 2022

This victory for Team India on Tuesday was their 38th overall in the 2022 season. By winning the contest, Team India equalled Australia's massive feat in international cricket. Former world champions Australia recorded 38 wins back in 2003 under the leadership of Ricky Ponting. Back then, Australia had won 30 ODI's and 8 Tests. Back in 2017, Team India registered 37 wins.

Coming to the current record, Team India began the 2022 season with back-to-back defeats to South Africa (two Tests and three ODIs) under the leadership of Virat Kohli and KL Rahul. After the disappointing tour of South Africa, Team India has been on a roll securing series-clinching victories against West Indies, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, England and South Africa. After Rohit Sharma was handed captaincy, Team India went on to win 23 matches ahead of the T20 World Cup. Team India will hope to extend their magnificent run at the upcoming showpiece event.

Other records registered during India vs South Africa 3rd ODI

Apart from breaking their own record and matching Australia's record in terms of international wins, there were other individual records which were created during the 3rd ODI. Kuldeep Yadav returned with figures of 4/18 in 4.1 overs, including a maiden. It was the sixth time that the left-arm spinner took four or more wickets in an ODI. Earlier the five hauls had come in away conditions. It was also the first instance that Kuldeep took more than three wickets in an ODI at home.

It was the first instance when South Africa got bowled below 100 against India in the ODI format. Their previous lowest ODI total against India was 117 in Nairobi, 1999. South Africa become the first team with three different captains in a three-match ODI series. The ODI series win for India over South Afric on Tuesday was their second in over a decade. In 2018, India, under Virat Kohli, defeated SA 5-1 in their own backyard.