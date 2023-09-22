'India May Drop The World Cup If...': Mohammad Kaif Fires Ominous Warning To Rohit And Co.

The Indian cricket team wrapped up Australia for a score of 276 runs in the first IND vs AUS ODI match courtesy of a fifer from Indian pacer Mohammad Shami. The Indian team continued from where they left off in the 2023 Asia Cup and has also warned other teams ahead of the ODI World Cup 2023. With the 50-over World Cup returning to India after 12 years, the performance in India vs Australia will certainly test the 'Men in Blue' just before the major ICC tournament.

Team India will begin its ODI World Cup 2023 campaign against Australia on October 8

The Indian team has never won an ICC title in the last ten years

The opening match of the ODI World Cup will be played in Ahmedabad

Mohammad Kaif outlines major Team India problem ahead of ODI World Cup

Former Indian cricket team batter Mohammad Kaif, who was also known for his gun fielding has highlighted one of the major problems of the Indian team ahead of the ODI World Cup 2023. The Indian team put in a sloppy fielding effort and dropped a lot of catches during the first IND vs AUS ODI match. Kaif believes that if the Indian team does not take catches during any ODI World Cup match, this can result in losing the tournament. Mohammad Kaif wrote in a tweet:

Caution: India may drop the World Cup if they don’t catch well. Batting and bowling can win matches but so can catches. — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) September 22, 2023

Mohammad Shami's fifer helps Team India wrap Australia for 276

Team India pacer Mohammad Shami once again explained why he is one of the best pacers in today's. Shami put in an excellent show of fast bowling in the first IND vs AUS ODI match and helped the Indian team wrap Australia for a below-par score of 276 runs. Shami's lethal bowling is a very good sign for the 'Men in Blue' ahead of the ODI World Cup and can help them win matches in the tournament. Team India will play matches on 9 different grounds in the 50-over World Cup, in which some stadiums will offer a lot of assistance to the pace bowlers.