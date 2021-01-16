India Medics Working Overtime To Get Injured Saini Ready For 2nd Innings In Final Test

With Team India struggling with injury woes, the Men in Blue have been dealt with another blow as speedster Navdeep Saini limped off the field on the day one of the final Test at the Gabba. Now, it has been learnt that the touring medical team is working overtime to get Saini ready to bowl in the second innings as India would fall short of a bowler otherwise. Apart from Saini, the India pace battery without the presence of Jasprit Bumrah comprises of debutant T Natarajan and two-matches old Mohammed Siraj. The trio has a combined experience of three Test matches.

Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments in the Indian team said, "The medical team is working on Saini. He has a groin injury, but they are trying their best to ensure that he can take the field in the second innings."

India dealt with injury blows

India's Test series began with Mohammed Shami's injury in the first game at Adelaide after which Umesh Yadav was ruled out of the series post the Boxing Day Test. The Men in Blue, who were already without the services of Ishant Sharma and Bhuvenshwar Kumar, then lost Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari after their heroics at the SCG. In the third Test, Ravindra Jadeja also sustained an injury and was consequently ruled out for 6 weeks. Prior to Jadeja, KL Rahul had to fly back home due to a wrist injury. Team India is also without skipper Virat Kohli, who returned back home after the first Test for the birth of his child. As a result, the Indian playing XI fielded at Brisbane for the final battle had bagged less wickets in Tests than Steve Smith who has 13 in his bag.

Play abandoned after rains on Day 2

After losing Shubman Gill early on in the session, Rohit Sharma carried forward the momentum for India along with Cheteshwar Pujara. However, Rohit Sharma's blunder cost him his well-paced innings as he was dismissed for 44 runs after facing 74 deliveries. Cheteshwar Pujara (8) and Ajinkya Rahane (2) added only two runs in the 6.1 overs before the break. Rain played spoilsport at the Gabba after the Tea break was taken, forcing the day's play to be abandoned.

India’s injury-depleted attack dismissed Australia for 369 on the second morning of the series-deciding cricket test at the Gabba in a confidence-boosting session for the tourists. Thangarasu Natarajan clean bowled last man Josh Hazlewood to return 3-78 on his test debut and end the Australian innings at lunch on Saturday.

