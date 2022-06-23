India ODI Legend Yuvraj Singh Unleashes New Avatar, Fans Say 'idhar Bhi 6 Chakke Chahiye'

After setting a decorated career on the cricket field, Yuvraj Singh is all set to begin his second innings on the field but on a different pitch. The former India cricketer will be appearing on the golf field and will play alongside some of the big celebrities from around the world. Yuvraj Singh has been drafted as one of the 24 celebrities who will compete in the Icons Series golf tournament.

Yuvraj Singh's golf skills to be on display at the Icons Series

The Icons series is a celebrity golf tournament, which is set to take place in New York’s Liberty National Golf Course, on June 30 and July 1. Yuvraj Singh will be part of a star-studded Rest of the World team, which will be captained by Ernie Els. The team will also include former cricketers Ricky Ponting, AB de Villiers and Brain Lara, retired tennis star Ash Barty and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

Yuvraj Singh shared a video on his social media account asking fans to come and support him during the event. While addressing the fans he said, "I am excited to play the Icons series golf tournament in June. I am with the Rest of the World team with Ernie Els as my captain. playing against iconic US Athletes. All Indian fans in New York and jersey please come out and support and look forward to seeing you all".

The Rest of the World team will compete will Team USA, who are being captained by Fred Couples. The team will also have many renowned stars in their lineup, including swimming superstar Michael Phelps and former NFL quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Fans react to Yuvraj Singh's golf skills

Yuvraj Singh's career

Speaking of Yuvraj SIngh's incredible career, the Punjab all-rounder etched his name in the history after hitting six sixes in an over to England's Stuart Broad during the inaugural T20 World Cup in South Africa. Yuvraj played 40 Test matches, 304 ODIs and 58 T20Is for India. While the left-hander could only score 1900 runs in the longest format of the game, the southpaw was a superstar in the white-ball format.

Yuvraj made 8701 runs at an average of 36.55 with his best innings of 150 coming against England in 2017. In T20Is, Singh scored 1177 runs at an average of 28.02, with a highest score of 77* against Australia in 2013. Yuvraj, also addressed as 'Yuvi', was a brilliant fielder, taking a total of 137 catches in his international career, 94 of which came in ODIs, 31 in Tests and 12 in T20Is. In the bowling department, Yuvi took 111 wickets in ODIs, 28 in T20Is, and 9 in Tests. The stats simply suggest that Yuvraj Singh was a 'three-dimensional' player as pundits usually call it.