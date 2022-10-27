'India Paving The Way Forward': Sachin Reacts To BCCI's Landmark Decision On Equal Pay

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday implemented the pay equity policy to bring the match fee for contracted women cricketers at parity with their male counterparts. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah announced that the match fee for both male and female cricketers will be the same moving forward. The Indian women cricketers will now receive Rs. 15 lakh for a Test match, Rs. 6 lakh for an ODI appearance, and Rs. 3 lakh for a T20 International, a significant rise from what they used to get earlier.

"I’m pleased to announce @BCCI’s first step towards tackling discrimination. We are implementing pay equity policy for our contracted @BCCIWomen cricketers. The match fee for both Men and Women Cricketers will be same as we move into a new era of gender equality in Cricket," Shah wrote on Twitter.

"The @BCCIWomen cricketers will be paid the same match fee as their male counterparts. Test (INR 15 lakhs), ODI (INR 6 lakhs), T20I (INR 3 lakhs). Pay equity was my commitment to our women cricketers and I thank the Apex Council for their support. Jai Hind," Shah added.

Sachin reacts to BCCI's landmark decision

Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is one of the many on social media who have hailed the BCCI's latest step towards gender equality. Sachin took to his official Twitter handle to welcome BCCI's move to erase discrimination from the sport. Sachin said that he is very happy with the decision taken by the BCCI and Jay Shah, adding "it is brilliant to see India paving the way forward."

"Cricket has been an equalizer in many ways. This is a welcome step towards gender equality in the game and erasing discrimination from the sport. Very happy with the decision taken by @BCCI and brilliant to see India paving the way forward. @JayShah," Sachin wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, the Indian women cricketers received Rs. 4 lakh for a Test match and Rs. 1 lakh for an ODI or a T20I appearance, way less than what their male counterparts get for the same work. The new pay equity policy will ensure that contracted Indian women cricketers get the same match fee as Indian male players, which is Rs. 15 lakh for a Test, Rs. 6 lakh for an ODI, and Rs. 3 lakh for a T20 International.

