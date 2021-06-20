'India Played Really Well': Kyle Jamieson After Kohli, Rahane Keep NZ's Pace Attack At Bay

New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson, who provided the much-needed breakthrough to the Blackcaps by picking up the first wicket on Day 2, has heaped praise on Indian batters for playing "really well". Jamieson, while speaking to the press after the end of play on Day 2, said the Indian batters played really well and were very patient with balls that were coming outside off. The young pacer said Indian batters did not miss on any opportunity as they kept putting away bad balls while in the middle. Jamieson said the Kiwi camp will also be happy as they kept things relatively restricted and grabbed three important wickets on Day 2 before the play stopped due to bad light.

"They played really well, they put away the bad balls when they were there and they were really patient outside off. Our plan was to stick around there and credit to them, they played pretty well. But I think we were able to keep things relatively restricted and grabbed three important wickets as well. We know they are a quality line-up from one to 11 and there is a reason why they have been one of the top teams in the world for a very long time. For us, as a unit, it was about keeping the ball in the right areas for long periods and I think we were able to do that for the most part today. We’ll certainly take a lot of confidence out of that moving into tomorrow," Jamieson was quoted as saying by the ICC.

Day 2 of WTC Final

Jamieson provided the first breakthrough as he picked Indian opener Rohit Sharma's wicket in the 21st over. Sharma had scored 34 runs off 68 balls and was looking very good in the middle before he was dismissed by Jamieson, who registered an impressive bowling figure of 1-14 in 14 overs, including nine maiden overs. Neil Wagner came in as second change and dismissed Shubman Gill in his very first over. Wagner dismissed Gill for 28 runs. Veteran Kiwi bowler Trent Boult sent Cheteshwar Pujara back to the pavilion for just 8 runs, which he scored after facing important 54 balls.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane held wickets for the team as the duo remained unbeaten before several bad light stoppages forced officials to call off the day. Kohli and Rahane will resume batting for India at 146/3 (64.4) on Day 3. Kohli is nearing his half-century as he has scored 44 off 124 balls. Rahane scored 29 runs off the 79 balls that he faced on Day 2 of the WTC final.

